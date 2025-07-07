PHS BAND BOOSTERS: BAND ONLY SUPPLEMENT FEES 2025-2026 (Band Members Only)

BOOSTER ENRICHMENT FEE (Required- for all BAND members ONLY)
$100

To help cover expenses not covered by YISD or Campus Budgets.
-Choreographers
-Masterclass Technicians
-Contest Fees
-Props
-Copyrights
-Sheet Music
-Etc.

(DUE ASAP)

CONTEST MEAL FEES BUNDLE- (REQUIRED BY ALL YEARLY) item
$75

To help feed all band/guard students on performance days.

(DUE BY SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2025)

Uniform Cleaning #1 (Required- Band Students Only- YEARLY) item
$25

1st Cleaning Fee


To help clean the Marching Band Uniforms at least 3 times per contest season.

(DUE BY SEPT 20TH, 2025 - FIRST CONTEST)

Uniform Cleaning #2 (Required- Band Students Only- YEARLY) item
$25

2nd Cleaning Fee


To help clean the Marching Band Uniforms at least 3 times per contest season.

(DUE BY OCT 3RD, 2025)

PERCUSSION Use Fee (Required for Percussionists ONLY) item
$25

PERCUSSION ONLY

To help replace/maintenance on normal wear and tear of all percussion equipment.

(DUE ASAP)

All Region Concert Band Entry (OPTIONAL) item
$15

OPTIONAL

Only for student musicians intending on auditioning for the TMEA All Region Concert Bands.

(DUE BY DEC 1ST, 2025)

UIL Solo and Ensemble Entry item
$10

OPTIONAL

Only for student musicians intending on auditioning for the UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest.

($10.00 per entry- maximum of 2 entries)

(DUE BY TBA)

All Region Jazz Band Entry (OPTIONAL) item
$15

OPTIONAL

Only for student musicians intending on auditioning for the TMEA All Region Jazz Bands.

(DUE BY SEPT 1ST, 2025)

