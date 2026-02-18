Pflugerville High School FFA Boosters

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Pflugerville High School FFA Boosters

About this event

PHS FFA Booster Club - Egg My Yard Fundraiser!

25 Eggs
$25

Snag 25 candy filled Easter Eggs to be hidden in your yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.

50 Eggs
$45

Snag 50 candy filled Easter Eggs to be hidden in your yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.

75 Eggs
$65

Snag 75 candy filled Easter Eggs to be hidden in your yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.

100 Eggs
$85

Snag 100 candy filled Easter Eggs to be hidden in your yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.

Pup Treat
$10

Add a dog safe Easter surprise for your furry friends to be dropped off at your door the night before Easter. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.

Add a donation for Pflugerville High School FFA Boosters

$

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