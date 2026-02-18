PHS FFA Booster Club - Egg My Yard Fundraiser!

About this event
Snag 25 candy filled Easter Eggs to be hidden in your yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.
Snag 50 candy filled Easter Eggs to be hidden in your yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.
Snag 75 candy filled Easter Eggs to be hidden in your yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.
Snag 100 candy filled Easter Eggs to be hidden in your yard. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.
Add a dog safe Easter surprise for your furry friends to be dropped off at your door the night before Easter. Includes a note from the Easter Bunny.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!