PHS Green and White Gala Silent Auction

Front Row Reserved Seating at PHS 2025 Graduation (Set of 4)
$100
Starting bid
The big day is almost here! See your senior walk across the stage with an up-close view in 4 front row reserved seats at PHS Class of 2025 Graduation. Perfect for a family or a gift to the grandparents.
Donated By: PHS Administration
Value: Priceless
Front Row Student Parking Spot 25-26 School Year
$45
Starting bid
Secure the ultimate convenience with a coveted Front Row Student Parking Spot for the 25-26 school year! This unbeatable auction item puts you in the heart of the action, ensuring you have the best parking on campus every day. No more rushing to find a spot or long walks to class—enjoy the luxury of arriving right at the front, saving you time and stress. This spot is your ticket to a hassle-free school year. Bid now to gift your child a prime piece of campus real estate!
Donated by: PHS Administration
Value: Priceless
Reserved Seating at PHS 2026 Ring Ceremony (Set of 2)
$50
Starting bid
Beat the crowds and secure the best view to watch your Junior get presented with their class ring. It's the first major milestone as they prepare to conclude their high school years. You don't want to miss this.
Donated by: PHS Administration
Value: Priceless
Front Row Reserved Seating for Awards Day (Set of 2)
$50
Starting bid
They've worked hard all year long and it's time to award their efforts. We've got 2 seats saved just for you! Watch your child be awarded in style.
Donated by: PHS Administration
Value: Priceless
Custom T-Shirt Memory Quilt
$65
Starting bid
Capture cherished memories in a cozy quilt. Reuse your old High School, College, or Organization t-shirts to create a custom Memory Quilt. You pick the colors and details. Bid on this one-of-a-kind item and personally work with the seamstress to design a quilt that keeps all your memories close for many years to come.
Donated by: Taormina/Tynes Family
Value: $140
Prom Prep Package
$55
Starting bid
Plan, prep, and get prom-posal ready!
$50 Gift Card from Especially for You Florist
$50 Gift Card from Downtown Cleaners
$25 Gift Certificate from Polish Nail Bar
Marucci Magnolia M Type 45A5 Softball Glove
$180
Starting bid
(Valued at $299.99)
Magnolia M Type 45A5 12.00" Braided Post: M Type fit system provides integrated thumb and pinky sleeves with enhanced thumb stall cushioning to maximize comfort and feel.
Fit: Pro
Shape: Dual Wide
Depth: Medium
Pro-style patterns specifically designed for fastpitch players. Premium Japanese-tanned steerhide leather provides structure and rugged durability
Extra-smooth sheepskin lining with added high-density foam finger stall cushioning. Extended rawhide laces at wrist closure for an adjustable, secure fit. Tapered hand stall provides better fit and fielding control. Moisture-wicking mesh wrist lining with dual-density memory foam padding. Professional-grade rawhide laces provide maximum tear-resistance. Right hand throw.
Image and Description Source: https://maruccisports.com/magnolia-m-type-45a5-12-00-braided-post/
Donated By: Marucci Sports
Turtlebox Speaker
$150
Starting bid
Who is ready to jam out at Tailgates and BBQs?!? Do not miss out on this awesome item! You will be getting Premium Sound, 100% Waterproof, and 20+ hrs of playtime. This speaker is as tough as they come! Donated by the Perrin Family.
Valued at $399.00
Strawberry Decor Basket
$75
Starting bid
The second weekend in April will be here sooner than you think. Get your home styled locally with this "berry" sweet decor basket including: Strawberry Pillow, Painted Wood Block, Hand Towel, Coffee Mug, Ceramic Coasters, Car Coasters, and a painting of our famous town Strawberry Statue. Pics don't do it justice - this is an in person must see!
Donated by: Mandy Mae Fine Art
Value: $150
Swamp Bucket - Seafood 5 Gallon Boiler
$50
Starting bid
Boil a small batch of seafood - no propane tank or heavy equipment needed! Swamp Buckets are a food grade electric boiling bucket made for small batch boils.
1. Add water and all your fixins'.
2. Plug it in!
3. Watch it boil.
4. Drain the water through the lid.
5. Unscrew the lid, pour out your seafood, and ENJOY!
Donated By: Boihem Family
Value: $100
STIHL Gas Weed Eater
$100
Starting bid
More power, less emissions. The FS 56 RC-E trimmer features a high-performance, fuel-efficient engine that runs cleaner and smoother and provides about 5% more power than the previous model. When it’s not squeezing every last ounce of performance from its upright fuel tank, this straight-shaft grass trimmer keeps the weeds at bay, thanks to its AutoCut® cutting head. This straight-shaft grass trimmer features a fuel-efficient engine and STIHL Easy2Start™ technology, making starting nearly effortless. With its simple, reliable, and convenient starting procedure with a momentary stop switch which automatically returns to the start position, this trimmer is always at the ready to get to work. For comfort, performance, and maneuverability, this trimmer hits the sweet spot.
Description from STIHL
Donated by: Northshore Power Equipment
Value: $200
Wade Miley Autographed Set
$75
Starting bid
Tangi Native MLB Pitcher Wade Miley autographed set. Miley threw the 17th no-hitter in Cincinnati Red's organization history. Own a piece of local baseball fame - signed cleats, baseball card, and baseball.
Value: $350
Tyjae Spears Autographed Rookie Card
$40
Starting bid
Own a piece of sports history with this autographed Tyjae Spears rookie card. This local PHS Grad memorabilia is a great addition for any serious collector or fan of the game. With its authenticated signature, it serves as a testament to the promising career of one of football's rising stars.
Tyjae Spears Autographed Rookie Card
Mint Condition, Encased in protective plastic.
Dylan Crews - 2023 The Goat
$50
Starting bid
Dylan Crews - The Goat, 2023
The LSU Tigers have a storied baseball program with multiple national titles, and the 2023 victory further cemented their legacy. Perfect for any sports memorabilia collector or LSU fan.
Anonymously Donated
LSU CWS National Champs - Beloso
$65
Starting bid
Cade Beloso - Autographed Photo Plaque
The LSU Tigers have a storied baseball program with multiple national titles, and the 2023 victory further cemented their legacy. Perfect for any sports memorabilia collector or LSU fan.
Anonymously Donated
LSU Brayden Joubert Signed Photo
$65
Starting bid
Slidell Native - Brayden Joubert Signed Photo
The LSU Tigers have a storied baseball program with multiple national titles, and the 2023 victory further cemented their legacy. Perfect for any sports memorabilia collector or LSU fan.
Anonymously Donated
Dylan Crews - Cards and Champ Photo
$65
Starting bid
Dylan Crews - Cards and Champ Photo
The LSU Tigers have a storied baseball program with multiple national titles, and the 2023 victory further cemented their legacy. Perfect for any sports memorabilia collector or LSU fan.
Anonymously Donated
Josh Pearson "The Catch"
$65
Starting bid
Josh Pearson "The Catch" Autographed Photo Plaque
The LSU Tigers have a storied baseball program with multiple national titles, and the 2023 victory further cemented their legacy. Perfect for any sports memorabilia collector or LSU fan.
Anonymously Donated
Southeastern Baseball vs Tulane (Feb 19) Box Seats
$55
Starting bid
Take me out to the ballgame! Enjoy a night at the ballpark in style. Bid on this exciting opportunity to attend the Southeastern vs. Tulane game in 2 seats in suite/box. Feb 19 (Wed) 6 PM ESPN+ 90.9 The Lion
Senior Mini Photography Session
$70
Starting bid
A picture is worth a thousand words! Preserve this moment in time with a mini photography session. Designed for Seniors on the go, this 15-minute mini session includes 5 headshots to treasure forever.
Donated by: K & K Photography; Value: $150
2025 Louisville Slugger LXT Fastpitch Bat
$150
Starting bid
2025 Louisville Slugger LXT Fastpitch Bat
33 inch, 23 oz, drop 10
Valued at $400
Balanced composite fastpitch bat with a forgiving feel and reliable performance. This bat has VCX3 Vibration Control Technology.
Donated by Johnny Schillage and BSN Sports.
Cooking Up in Ponchatoula
$45
Starting bid
Transform your outdoor cooking adventures with the Chef's Counter Set, an ideal collection for culinary enthusiasts who love to entertain. Whether you're planning a classic fish fry, a savory shrimp boil, or a hearty pot of gumbo, this set equips you with all the essentials for a delightful outdoor feast. Included in the set is a 24-quart basket and a matching 24-quart stock pot with lid, perfect for preparing large quantities of your favorite dishes. The 57,000 BTU outdoor burner ensures efficient and even cooking, while the sturdy stir paddle and long handle skimmer make it easy to manage and serve your creations. Bid on this Chef's Counter Set and elevate your outdoor cooking experience to new heights, making every gathering a memorable culinary event.
Donated By: The Degruy Family
Value: $100
Whole Health Wellness Basket
$35
Starting bid
This specially curated Health and Wellness Basket is designed to nurture the body, mind, and soul. Packed with a variety of premium products, this basket is ideal for anyone who values their well-being or needs a little boost to enhance their daily routine. Let's explore the wholesome goodness this basket offers: Almonds, Organic Green Tea, Multivitamins, Electrolyte Drink Mixes, Protein Bars, Collagen Peptide Mix, Peppermint Bar Soap, and Mosquito Prevention Outdoor Sticks.
Donated by: Lagard's Whole Health Market
Value: $60
His and Hers - PHS Wave Basket
$70
Starting bid
Get decked out in green and white, and shop for more! There's PHS swag for the whole family. PHS mug, car magnet, Toula keychain, Wave decal, Ponchatoula vanity license plate, Ponchatoula teddy bear, car flag, Wave ladies' canvas ballcap, Greenwave trucker hat. Shop for more with a $50 Elite Designs Gift Card.
Hint: Great for an 8th grade grad gift or a new Ponchatoula family.
Donated By: Elite Designs
Value: $140
Kendra Scott Baseball Gold Short Necklace
$45
Starting bid
Grandma would be grateful, your player's sister needs it, and it's a must-have for Mom. The Baseball Gold Short Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl features a playful baseball shape complete with red enamel stitch detailing. Layer it with a necklace in your team’s colors and you’ll have all your bases covered.
Metal: 14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Closure: Lobster Clasp W/ Single Adjustable Slider Bead
Size: 19"Chain, 0.51"L X 0.49"W Pendant
Donated by: The Lancaster Family
Value: $65
Car Care Package - oil change and detail
$90
Starting bid
Don't miss out on this opportunity to give your car the care it deserves. Place your bid today and experience the highest standard of service at Supreme Toyota of Hammond! Get a premium Oil Change and Car Cleaning Detail Service—designed to keep your vehicle running smoothly and looking its absolute best.
Donated By: Supreme Toyota
Value: $200
Botanical Photo - Original by Lily Kate Photography
$30
Starting bid
Delight in the serene beauty of nature captured by the talented up-and-coming artist, Lily Perrin, PHS Freshman. This exquisite 5x7 framed botanical photograph is a testament to Lily's keen eye for detail and her passion for capturing the elegance of the natural world.
Size: Photo 5x7 inches, Frame 8x10
Medium: High-resolution photograph
Frame: Elegant, minimalist black frame to complement any decor.
Authenticity: Signed by Lily Perrin of Lily Kate Photography
Donated by: Lily Perrin
Value: $55
Elegant Egret - Original Photo Art by Heather Perrin
$40
Starting bid
We are thrilled to present an exquisite, framed photograph capturing the serene beauty of an egret perched gracefully amidst a natural backdrop, taken by the talented local photographer, Heather Perrin. Heather, a proud alumna of PHS, showcases her exceptional eye for detail and composition. The play of light and shadow, coupled with the vibrant colors of the bird, make this photograph a true masterpiece.
Size: Photo 8x10 inches, Frame 16x20
Medium: High-resolution photograph
Frame: Elegant, minimalist black frame.
Donated by: Heather Perrin
Value: $75
For Your Fur Baby - Dog Care Basket
$30
Starting bid
Pamper your furry friend with the Ultimate Dog Care Basket! This exclusive auction item features essentials for your pet's comfort and safety on the go. Inside, you'll find stylish ceramic food and water bowls, a 16 ft retractable leash for controlled freedom, and a cozy paw print blanket for snuggling. The basket also includes Burt's Bees for Dogs Shampoo for a shiny coat, itch spray for skin relief, a dental care solution, and a durable brush for easy grooming. Cleanup is a breeze with waste bags and a dispenser included. Store of all you dog care items in this unique scalloped edge wicker basket.
Don't miss out on this must-have for pet owners who love to travel. Bid now to give your dog the comfort and care they deserve!
Donate by: Lancaster Family
Value: $60
Coffee Lover's Delight
$25
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate coffee experience with this delightful Coffee Lover's Combo, perfect for those who cherish their morning brew or an afternoon pick-me-up.
Included is a $20 PJ's Coffee gift card, offering you the opportunity to savor the rich and aromatic flavors of PJ's Coffee. This gift card is perfect for treating yourself to a variety of coffee selections and pastries.
You will also receive a full-size bag of Roast 35, which immerses you in the smooth and balanced notes of PJ's signature blend, ideal for any coffee connoisseur. Additionally, a full-size bag of Pralines and Cream is included, providing a sweet and nutty flavor that offers a unique and indulgent twist on your usual cup of joe.
This Coffee Lover's Delight is perfect for starting your day with a smile or sharing a cozy moment with someone special. Bid on this item and bring the café experience to the comfort of your home or share at your office!
Donated by: Parker Layrisson
Value: $50
Chef's Pirogue Package
$75
Starting bid
Enhance your culinary creations with the Shrimp Pirogue from the makers of the renowned Oyster Bed™. Suitable for baking, frying, chilling, and grilling, this dish is a versatile kitchen essential.
Transform your meals into extraordinary dining experiences. The Shrimp Pirogue's design adds elegance to your table and replaces your traditional 9"x13" baking pan, elevating casseroles and cakes.
Designed for both professional chefs and home cooks, it ensures even heat distribution and serves as a stylish centerpiece. Whether hosting a dinner party or enjoying family meals, the Shrimp Pirogue offers a blend of functionality and elegance. Bid on this item today!
1 SHRIMP PIROGUE, 2 GATR tumblers, 1 NOLA Hunt & Fish shirt, 1 Nola Hunt & Fish cap, 2 Nola Hunt & Fish, 1 pack seasoning.
Donated by: NOLA Hunt & Fish
Value $225
Cozy Comfort Care Package
$60
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate relaxation with the Cozy Comfort package, designed to transform your home into a haven of warmth and luxury. This delightful package includes a stunning handcrafted crochet blanket, perfect for snuggling up during cozy evenings spent with a good book or movie, adding a touch of elegance to any room. You'll also receive premium Tyler Candle Company Glamorous Wash luxury laundry detergent that not only cleans your clothes gently but leaves them soft and beautifully scented, elevating your laundry experience. To further enhance your atmosphere, enjoy a soothing scented candle, wax melts, room spray, and 2 wax warmers that create inviting aromas and warm light, making your home a tranquil retreat. Bid on this exceptional Cozy Comfort package and indulge in the serene comfort it offers.
Tyler Candle Items Donated by: Roussel's Fine Jewlery and Gifts; 43x72 Blanket made with love for PHS Baseball.
Value: $125
'Toula Terrific Dinner Basket
$35
Starting bid
$20 'Toula Burger
$20 LaCarreta
$25 Nola Mia
$20 Toula Berry Treats and Gifts
Donated by Toula Burger, LaCarreta, Nola Mia, Toula Berry Treats and Gifts
Value - $85
Drip Bar Vitamin Therapy $75 Gift Certificate and more
$45
Starting bid
Don't miss out on this opportunity to bid on this a vitamin therapy basket from The Drip Bar. Choose a service from skin treatments, waxing, IV Drips, and more to invigorate your lifestyle.
$75 gift certificate; Mini portable speaker; Insulated hot/cold tumbler; Reusable cold pack
Donated by: The Drip Bar
Value: $120
Scentsy Magnolia Linen Home Fragrance Set
$65
Starting bid
Don't let Mother's Day sneak up on you. Bid on the perfect gift including a Gatsby Mini Warmer, Magnolia Linen Scensty Bar, Magnolia Linen Fragrance Flower, Magnolia Linen Scensty Fresh Magnolia Linen Washer Whiffs, Magnolia Linen Dryer Disks, Cotton Clean Ups and a $50 Scentsy Gift Certificate
Donated by - Amy Durnin
Value - $140
QnA Med Spa Session and Pamper Basket
$65
Starting bid
Indulge in a revitalizing microderm facial that combines cutting-edge skincare technology with the finest premium products available. This exclusive auction offers you the chance to achieve a radiant, youthful complexion and a truly pampered experience. Included is a $110 Microderm Facial Gift Card, Elta MD face sunscreen, Avene Thermal Spring Water, Avene Acne Medicated Gel Cleanser, 3 Sample Nutrafol Hair Products, Stylish Green Makeup Bag.
Donated by: QnA Medical Spa
Value: $205
Kendra Scott Bow Earrings and Bracelet Set
$70
Starting bid
This delicate green and gold combo is sure to compliment your outfit for a number of events: Ponchatoula High, Southeastern, St. Patrick's Day, and Christmas. This set is perfect for year-round accessorizing.
Kendra Scott Blair Gold Bow Small Stud Earrings and Chain Bracelet in Emerald Drusy
Donated by: Obsession Boutique
Value: $150
The Rind Cheese Charcuterie Board
$25
Starting bid
Want to get cheesy? Enjoy this board package from The Rind, Hammond’s #1 Cheese Destination Stop
2 Round wood cheese boards; 1 Froma set of 4 cheese knives, $25 gift card
Donated by: The Rind Hammond
Value - $90
Glo and Go Facial
$35
Starting bid
Get your skin ready to laissez les bons temps rouler just in time to attend that Mardi Gras Ball. Perfect for a quick glow or those with limited time. Gentle cleansing, toning, exfoliating treatment or mask, and finish up with serums and moisturizer.
Donated by: Southern Glow Hammond
Value: $65
Cate Street $50 Gift Card and Swag Basket
$30
Starting bid
Where food and friends meet. Theres something for everyone to eat at Cate Street. $50 gift card, 2 signature glasses, t-shirt, koozie and lip balm.
Donated by: Cate Street Seafood Station
Value: $65
Super Bowl LIX Party Pack with Ice Chest
$125
Starting bid
Whether you're hosting a small gathering at home or watching the game outdoors, this premium party pack ensures you have everything you need to keep drinks cold and spirits high. 1 RTIC 20qt ice chest; $50 subway gift card; Party snacks; Paper goods
Value $250; Donated by: Craig Messmer
Start Your Day with Paul’s Cafe
$45
Starting bid
Have breakfast with the best and lunch with your favorite friend bunch. This Ponchy family favorite is sure to keep your appetite satisfied. Included is $100 gift card and Paul’s Cafe merch.
Donated by: Paul’s Cafe
Value: $130
