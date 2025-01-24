PHS Green and White Gala Silent Auction

Indulge in the ultimate coffee experience with this delightful Coffee Lover's Combo, perfect for those who cherish their morning brew or an afternoon pick-me-up. Included is a $20 PJ's Coffee gift card, offering you the opportunity to savor the rich and aromatic flavors of PJ's Coffee. This gift card is perfect for treating yourself to a variety of coffee selections and pastries. You will also receive a full-size bag of Roast 35, which immerses you in the smooth and balanced notes of PJ's signature blend, ideal for any coffee connoisseur. Additionally, a full-size bag of Pralines and Cream is included, providing a sweet and nutty flavor that offers a unique and indulgent twist on your usual cup of joe. This Coffee Lover's Delight is perfect for starting your day with a smile or sharing a cozy moment with someone special. Bid on this item and bring the café experience to the comfort of your home or share at your office! Donated by: Parker Layrisson Value: $50

