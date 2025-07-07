Parkland High School Band Boosters

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Parkland High School Band Boosters

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PHS BAND BOOSTERS: GUARD ONLY SUPPLEMENT FEES 2025 (Guard Members- Fall Semester)

ENRICHMENT FEE (Required- for all GUARD member ONLY) item
ENRICHMENT FEE (Required- for all GUARD member ONLY)
$100

To help cover expenses not covered by YISD or Campus Budgets.

(DUE BY OCTOBER 15TH, 2025)

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CONTEST MEAL FEES BUNDLE (Required by ALL members) item
CONTEST MEAL FEES BUNDLE (Required by ALL members)
$75

To help feed all band/guard students on performance days.

(DUE BY SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2025)

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Marching Show Uniform Deposit (GUARD ONLY) item
Marching Show Uniform Deposit (GUARD ONLY)
$50

Custom Uniform Company requires $50 deposit per uniform to confirm order and begin production.

This is a NON-REFUNDABLE deposit.


To be used at ALL marching contests.

(DUE JULY 28TH, 2025, FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL)

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Rest of Marching Show Uniform (Required- GUARD Only) item
Rest of Marching Show Uniform (Required- GUARD Only)
$100

All guard students will need to purchase this top as it will be utilized for students in contest performance.

(Design changes every semester based on show concept)

(DUE BY SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2025)

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Jazz Performance Shoes item
Jazz Performance Shoes
$35

Jazz Performance Shoes to be worn with Marching Show Uniform at every game and contest.


(DUE AUGUST 18TH, 2025)

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Spirit Outfit Deposit (GUARD ONLY) item
Spirit Outfit Deposit (GUARD ONLY)
$50

CHEER/SPIRIT OUTFIT


$50 deposit per uniform required to confirm order and begin production.


To be utilized at every football game, pep rally, and performance designated by the directors.

(DUE JULY 28th, 2025, 1ST DAY OF SCHOOL)

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Rest of Spirit Outfit (Required-GUARD ONLY) item
Rest of Spirit Outfit (Required-GUARD ONLY)
$50

CHEER/SPIRIT OUTFIT


To be utilized at every football game, pep rally, and performance designated by the directors.

(DUE AUGUST 18TH, 2025)

1
Spirit Outfit Shoes item
Spirit Outfit Shoes
$45

To be worn with Spirit Outfit (utilized at every football game, pep rally, and performance designated by the directors).


(DUE AUGUST 18TH, 2025)

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Equipment Rental Fee item
Equipment Rental Fee
$25

Practice Flag and Pole Rental.


(DUE UPON RENTAL)

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