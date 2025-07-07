PHS BAND BOOSTERS: GUARD ONLY SUPPLEMENT FEES 2025 (Guard Members- Fall Semester)

Offered by
About this shop
To help cover expenses not covered by YISD or Campus Budgets.
(DUE BY OCTOBER 15TH, 2025)
To help feed all band/guard students on performance days.
(DUE BY SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2025)
Custom Uniform Company requires $50 deposit per uniform to confirm order and begin production.
This is a NON-REFUNDABLE deposit.
To be used at ALL marching contests.
(DUE JULY 28TH, 2025, FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL)
All guard students will need to purchase this top as it will be utilized for students in contest performance.
(Design changes every semester based on show concept)
(DUE BY SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2025)
Jazz Performance Shoes to be worn with Marching Show Uniform at every game and contest.
(DUE AUGUST 18TH, 2025)
CHEER/SPIRIT OUTFIT
$50 deposit per uniform required to confirm order and begin production.
To be utilized at every football game, pep rally, and performance designated by the directors.
(DUE JULY 28th, 2025, 1ST DAY OF SCHOOL)
CHEER/SPIRIT OUTFIT
To be utilized at every football game, pep rally, and performance designated by the directors.
(DUE AUGUST 18TH, 2025)
To be worn with Spirit Outfit (utilized at every football game, pep rally, and performance designated by the directors).
(DUE AUGUST 18TH, 2025)
Practice Flag and Pole Rental.
(DUE UPON RENTAL)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!