Hosted by

Pinnacle High Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

PHS Softball Boosters Silent Auction

Reformed Pilates - 10 class pack item
Reformed Pilates - 10 class pack
$80

Starting bid

https://reformedpilates.com/

Multiple locations

$300 value

Fred Astaire - 2 Private Dance Lessons + Practice Party item
Fred Astaire - 2 Private Dance Lessons + Practice Party
$80

Starting bid

Paradise Valley location

$313 value

Desert Botanical Garden Family pass item
Desert Botanical Garden Family pass
$30

Starting bid

$100 value (Undated SINGLE FAMILY PASS TICKET)

Breakthrough Smash Room item
Breakthrough Smash Room
$100

Starting bid

$295 value

Good for 1 group up to 6 guests

Pizza and soft drinks included

DBAT #1 - 15 Round Swing Card (225 pitches) item
DBAT #1 - 15 Round Swing Card (225 pitches)
$10

Starting bid

#1 of 2

Scottsdale location

$30 Value

DBAT #2 - 15 Round Swing Card (225 pitches) item
DBAT #2 - 15 Round Swing Card (225 pitches)
$10

Starting bid

#2 of 2

Scottsdale location

$30 value

Shake Shack - $50 gift card item
Shake Shack - $50 gift card
$20

Starting bid

Casino Arizona $250 Gift Card item
Casino Arizona $250 Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Can be used at any of our restaurants at Casino Arizona or Talking Stick Resort, the box office, The Spa at Talking Stick Resort, or towards room accommodations.

Rudy's BBQ gift basket item
Rudy's BBQ gift basket
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card, 2 jars BBQ sauce and a Rudy's refillable cup

Kona Grill - $100 Gift Card item
Kona Grill - $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Kona Grill - Chef's Tasting for Two item
Kona Grill - Chef's Tasting for Two
$80

Starting bid

Chef's Tasting for Two - $200 value

Enjoy your choice of starter to share, two sushi rolls, two entrees, dessert to share - paired with beer, wine, bubbles or signature cocktails per course.

Any location.

Prime IV item
Prime IV
$80

Starting bid

Premium IV valued at $210

High Street location (near Desert Ridge)

Cane's gift basket valued at $70 item
Cane's gift basket valued at $70
$25

Starting bid

Cute cooler bag with stuffed dog, tshirt, other small items and 6 gift cards (2 box combos, 1 kids combo, and 3 lemonades).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!