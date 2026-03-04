PHS Softball Boosters Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Paradise Valley location
$313 value
Starting bid
$100 value (Undated SINGLE FAMILY PASS TICKET)
Starting bid
$295 value
Good for 1 group up to 6 guests
Pizza and soft drinks included
Starting bid
#1 of 2
Scottsdale location
$30 Value
Starting bid
#2 of 2
Scottsdale location
$30 value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Can be used at any of our restaurants at Casino Arizona or Talking Stick Resort, the box office, The Spa at Talking Stick Resort, or towards room accommodations.
Starting bid
$50 gift card, 2 jars BBQ sauce and a Rudy's refillable cup
Starting bid
Starting bid
Chef's Tasting for Two - $200 value
Enjoy your choice of starter to share, two sushi rolls, two entrees, dessert to share - paired with beer, wine, bubbles or signature cocktails per course.
Any location.
Starting bid
Premium IV valued at $210
High Street location (near Desert Ridge)
Starting bid
Cute cooler bag with stuffed dog, tshirt, other small items and 6 gift cards (2 box combos, 1 kids combo, and 3 lemonades).
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