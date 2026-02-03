Poway High School Track and Field Boosters

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Poway High School Track and Field Boosters

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PHS TF Uniforms

Men's Singlet - size: XS item
Men's Singlet - size: XS
$50

Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.

0
Men's Singlet - size: SM item
Men's Singlet - size: SM
$50

Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.

0
Men's Singlet - size: MED item
Men's Singlet - size: MED
$50

Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.

0
Men's Singlet - size: LRG item
Men's Singlet - size: LRG
$50

Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.

0
Men's Singlet - size: XL item
Men's Singlet - size: XL
$50

Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.

0
Men's Singlet - size: XXL item
Men's Singlet - size: XXL
$50

Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.

0
Men's Compression Top - size: SM item
Men's Compression Top - size: SM
$50

The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.

0
Men's Compression Top - size: MED item
Men's Compression Top - size: MED
$50

The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.

0
Men's Compression Top - size: LRG item
Men's Compression Top - size: LRG
$50

The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.

0
Men's Compression Top - size: XL item
Men's Compression Top - size: XL
$50

The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.

0
Men's Compression Top - size: 2XL item
Men's Compression Top - size: 2XL
$50

The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.

0
Men's Compression Top - size: 3XL item
Men's Compression Top - size: 3XL
$50

The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.

0
Men's Split Shorts - size: SM item
Men's Split Shorts - size: SM
$40

Traditional running split shorts

0
Men's Split Shorts - size: MED item
Men's Split Shorts - size: MED
$40

Traditional running split shorts

0
Men's Split Shorts - size: LRG item
Men's Split Shorts - size: LRG
$40

Traditional running split shorts

0
Men's Split Shorts - size: XL item
Men's Split Shorts - size: XL
$40

Traditional running split shorts

0
Men's Short Tights - size: SM item
Men's Short Tights - size: SM
$40
0
Men's Short Tights - size: MED item
Men's Short Tights - size: MED
$40
0
Men's Short Tights - size: LRG item
Men's Short Tights - size: LRG
$40
0
Men's Short Tights - size: XL item
Men's Short Tights - size: XL
$40
0

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