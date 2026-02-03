PHS TF Uniforms

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Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.
Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.
Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.
Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.
Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.
Singlets are the official uniform top. All events can wear singlets. Some events prefer the compression top. When running on a relay team, all athletes need to match.
The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.
The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.
The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.
The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.
The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.
The Compression top can be used as a uniform top. It is the athlete's preference. The only exception is when running in a relay, all uniforms have to match.
Traditional running split shorts
Traditional running split shorts
Traditional running split shorts
Traditional running split shorts
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