Phillipsburg High School Theatre Company

Hosted by

Phillipsburg High School Theatre Company

About this raffle

PHS Theatre Company’s Annual Bingo Basket Royale & Tricky Tray Fundraiser

Entrance
$25

This ticket gives you entry to event, 20 regular Bingo Games, 2 Bingo Boards, and a door prize ticket. At the event, you can purchase extra boards, tickets for Super Bingo Games, 50/50, and Tricky Tray tickets. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Tricky Tray Blue Sheet
$6

Per Sheet

Baskets Valued Under $100

Tricky Tray Blue Sheet Bundle
$10
This includes 2 tickets

2 for $10

Baskets Valued Under $100

Tricky Tray Green
$5

Per Ticket

Baskets Valued Over $100

Tricky Tray Green Bundle
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 for $20

Baskets Valued Over $100

Regular Bingo
$2

Per Board

Regular Bingo Bundle
$5
This includes 3 tickets

3 for $5

Super Bingo Boards
$3

Per Super Board

Super Bingo Bundle
$10
This includes 5 tickets

All 5 for $10

Raffle
$10

All Inclusive Stay at Luxury Hotel in Puerto Plata

Add a donation for Phillipsburg High School Theatre Company

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