PHS Theatre Company’s Annual Bingo Basket Royale & Tricky Tray Fundraiser

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About this raffle
This ticket gives you entry to event, 20 regular Bingo Games, 2 Bingo Boards, and a door prize ticket. At the event, you can purchase extra boards, tickets for Super Bingo Games, 50/50, and Tricky Tray tickets. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Per Sheet
Baskets Valued Under $100
2 for $10
Baskets Valued Under $100
Per Ticket
Baskets Valued Over $100
5 for $20
Baskets Valued Over $100
Per Board
3 for $5
Per Super Board
All 5 for $10
All Inclusive Stay at Luxury Hotel in Puerto Plata
$
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