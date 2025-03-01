Phoenix Gay Men's Chorus
PHXGMC Turnabout: A One-Night Only Drag Show Extravaganza
3110 N Central Ave #175
Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
General admission
$10
Includes bar seating, non-table seating on the patios, and standing room inside and outside.
Patio Table
$50
(Seats 4) – NEW this year! Enjoy the show from our outdoor stage, with nearby screens streaming every fierce performance.
Inside Table
$100
$100 (Seats 4) – Perfect for groups who want to be close to the action.
VIP Tables
$150
(Seats 4) – Front-row experience with chilled champagne and the best views in the house.
