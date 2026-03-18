Pi Academy Executive Lunch

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Become a Tech Sponsor of the Pi Academy with a donation of $1,000. Receive logo placement on digital materials and 1 VIP ticket.
Become a Community Sponsor of the Pi Academy with a donation of $1,500. Receive logo placement on digital materials and 2 VIP tickets.
Become a Support Sponsor of the Pi Academy with a donation of $3,000. Receive logo placement on event signage and 4 VIP tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!