Pi Academy

Hosted by

Pi Academy

About this event

Pi Academy Executive Lunch

3725 Cascade Rd SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546, USA

General Admission
$100
Tech Sponsor
$1,000

Become a Tech Sponsor of the Pi Academy with a donation of $1,000. Receive logo placement on digital materials and 1 VIP ticket.

Community Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Become a Community Sponsor of the Pi Academy with a donation of $1,500. Receive logo placement on digital materials and 2 VIP tickets.

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Become a Support Sponsor of the Pi Academy with a donation of $3,000. Receive logo placement on event signage and 4 VIP tickets.

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