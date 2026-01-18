Pi Beta Phi Fraternity

Hosted by

Pi Beta Phi Fraternity

About this event

Pi Beta Phi Founders' Day 2026 - Louisville Alumnae Club

1211 Herr Ln

Louisville, KY 40222, USA

Luncheon Fee
$35

Lunch at Founder's Day

Luncheon Fee & LAC Annual Dues 25-26
$60

Lunch at Founder's Day and 2025-2026 Local Louisville Alumnae Club Dues

Luncheon Fee + Golden Arrow Pin
$85

Lunch at Founder's Day and a Golden Arrow Pin for Members Celebrating 50 Years of Pi Beta Phi Sisterhood

Luncheon Fee + Golden Arrow Pin + LAC Annual Dues 25-26
$110

Lunch at Founder's Day, Golden Arrow Pin for Members Celebrating 50 Years of Pi Beta Phi Sisterhood and 2025-2026 Local Louisville Alumnae Club Dues

International Dues
$45

If you have not paid International Dues to HQ yet, add this ticket and we will pay them on your behalf.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!