Pi Day Party

Hosted by

Pi Day Party

About this event

Pi Day Party Bristol TN

701 Florida Ave

Bristol, TN 37620, USA

1 child/student
$7

One parent and one child attending from a family

2 kids
$14

2 kids, of any age, attending with a parent

3 kids
$21

3 kids and a parent attending from a family

Family Discounted Rate
$25

4 or more kids and a parent attending

Alison's book, signed
$15.95

Alison recently published a book about how to help your kids not hate math.

This is the same price as buying the book on Amazon, but it has her signature. She's also available at the end of the day to sign your book for free, if you already bought it.

Add a donation for Pi Day Party

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!