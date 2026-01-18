Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Pi Gamma Zeta Chapter

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Pi Gamma Zeta Chapter

Pi Gamma Zeta Lip Sync Battle Competition

32523 Northwestern Hwy

Farmington Hills, MI 48334, USA

General Admission - Audience Participant (non-performing)
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all audience activities.

Performer Admission - 1-3 Participants
$20

Individual or Team Participants up to 3 members. Enjoy the full program with access to all audience and participant activities. Performing three rounds.

Round 1: 90s

Round2: Motown

Round 3: Team Choice

Performer Admission - Additional Participants
$10

Each additional Team Participant is an additional $10. Enjoy the full program with access to all audience and participant activities. Performing three rounds.

