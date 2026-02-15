Pi Kappa Alpha Stair Master Fundraiser

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About this event
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$1=10 steps
Donate however much money you want, and Cam will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.
$1=10 steps
Donate however much money you want, and Luke will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.
$1=10 steps
Donate however much money you want, and Ryan K will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.
$1=10 steps
Donate however much money you want, and Anthony will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.
$1=10 steps
Donate however much money you want, and Ryan W will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.
$1=10 steps
Donate however much money you want, and Lauge will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.
$1=10 steps
Donate however much money you want, and Quintin will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.
$1=10 steps
Donate however much money you want, and Quintin will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.
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