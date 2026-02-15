Pi Kappa Alpha
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Pi Kappa Alpha

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Pi Kappa Alpha

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Pi Kappa Alpha Stair Master Fundraiser

130 W 4th St

Erie, PA 16507, USA

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Make Cameron Kwasniewski Do Steps item
Make Cameron Kwasniewski Do Steps
Pay what you can

$1=10 steps

Donate however much money you want, and Cam will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.

Make Luke Paskey Do Steps item
Make Luke Paskey Do Steps
Pay what you can

$1=10 steps

Donate however much money you want, and Luke will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.

Make Ryan Klein Do Steps item
Make Ryan Klein Do Steps
Pay what you can

$1=10 steps

Donate however much money you want, and Ryan K will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.

Make Anthony Campanella Do Steps item
Make Anthony Campanella Do Steps
Pay what you can

$1=10 steps

Donate however much money you want, and Anthony will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.

Make Ryan Webb Do Steps item
Make Ryan Webb Do Steps
Pay what you can

$1=10 steps

Donate however much money you want, and Ryan W will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.

Make Lauge Rasmussen Do Steps item
Make Lauge Rasmussen Do Steps
Pay what you can

$1=10 steps

Donate however much money you want, and Lauge will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.

Make Quintin Kurutz Do Steps item
Make Quintin Kurutz Do Steps
Pay what you can

$1=10 steps

Donate however much money you want, and Quintin will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.

Make Adam Wolfe Do Steps item
Make Adam Wolfe Do Steps
Pay what you can

$1=10 steps

Donate however much money you want, and Quintin will have to do that number of steps by 2/27/26.

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