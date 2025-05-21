Pi Lambda Lambda Chapter Omega Psi Phi Inc., 2025 Key Initiatives Raffle

One chance of winning
$15

Single Ticket (Support the Cause)


**NOTE: At checkout, you may see: “Your generosity allows Pi Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. to use Zeffy’s 100% free.” To avoid extra fees, select “Other.”

4 Tickets
$35

Bundle Promo (Better Odds, Bigger Impact)


**NOTE: At checkout, you may see: “Your generosity allows Pi Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. to use Zeffy’s 100% free.” To avoid extra fees, select “Other.”

6 Tickets
$60

Bundle Promo (All in for the Cause)


**NOTE: At checkout, you may see: “Your generosity allows Pi Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. to use Zeffy’s 100% free.” To avoid extra fees, select “Other.”

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!