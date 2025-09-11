Pi Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc

Pi Lambda Lambda Chapter, Achievement Week Banquet Journal

Magnoliya Grand Conference & Event Center

7001 Infantry Ridge Rd, Manassas, VA 20109

Full Page Advertisement
$100

Size: 8 1/2 x 11


Email advertisement to: [email protected]


*Note: Ads submission no later than November 1, 2025, to be printed in the hard copy Souvenir Journal.  Ads submitted after November 1, 2025, will go into the Electronic Souvenir Journal.


**Note: At checkout, you may see: “Your generosity allows Pi Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. to use Zeffy’s 100% free.” To avoid extra fees, select “Other" from the dropdown.

Half Page Advertisement
$75

Size: 8 1/2 x 5 1/2


Email advertisement to: [email protected]


Quarter Page Advertisement
$50

Size: 4 1/2 x 5 1/2


Email advertisement to: [email protected]

Business Card Advertisement
$25

Size: Approximate 1/8 page


Email advertisement to: [email protected]


