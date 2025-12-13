Pi Shoppe Tutoring Service- Smart Cookies

Offered by
About this shop
https://docs.google.com/.../12TylAMHeuQUII1t0UFBK.../edit
Saturdays beginning Jan. 10th, 2026
(1 Session lasts 4 weeks)
9am-10am
Ages: 5-8 years
https://docs.google.com/.../1pOcfDP7PCbzJhZ-X.../edit
Saturdays beginning Jan. 10th, 2026
(1 Session lasts 4 weeks)
10:15-11:15am
Ages 9-12 years
https://docs.google.com/.../1HSO2hNqlWvNR778UEwSC.../edit
Saturdays beginning Jan. 10th, 2026
(1 Session lasts 4 weeks)
11:30am-12:30pm
Ages 13-16 years
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