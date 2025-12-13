Pi Shoppe Tutoring Service Inc

Offered by

Pi Shoppe Tutoring Service Inc

About this shop

Pi Shoppe Tutoring Service- Smart Cookies

Beginner Coding Games
$60

https://docs.google.com/.../12TylAMHeuQUII1t0UFBK.../edit


Saturdays beginning Jan. 10th, 2026

(1 Session lasts 4 weeks)

9am-10am

Ages: 5-8 years

0
Kanoodle Club
$60

https://docs.google.com/.../1pOcfDP7PCbzJhZ-X.../edit


Saturdays beginning Jan. 10th, 2026

(1 Session lasts 4 weeks)

10:15-11:15am
Ages 9-12 years

0
Debate Team
$60

https://docs.google.com/.../1HSO2hNqlWvNR778UEwSC.../edit


Saturdays beginning Jan. 10th, 2026

(1 Session lasts 4 weeks)

11:30am-12:30pm
Ages 13-16 years


0
Beginner Illustrating
$60

TBA - Give us a call or email at

[email protected] to find out about this club

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