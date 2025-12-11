Pi Shoppe Tutoring- Silent Auction

Hosted by

Boss Basket item
Boss Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes: Limited Edition Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler Black Samsonite Laptop Carrier

$50 TopGolf Gift Card

$25 Pappadeaux Gift Card


Total Value: $185


Artist's Dream Package item
Artist's Dream Package
$50

Starting bid

Includes: 1 hour Graffiti Lesson with Pro Street Artist

1 Hour Beginner Drawing Lesson with Pro Artist

Artist’s Tools of the trade

1-of-a-Kind Handmade Pottery


Approximate Package Value: $280.00

Baseball Fan Pack item
Baseball Fan Pack
$50

Starting bid

Includes: An official, signed Mike Bacsik, TX Rangers Baseball Cap

Family 4 Pack Round Rock Express Game Tickets

Swing Card for D-Bat Batting Cages

Baseball Cards



Approximate Package Value: $230



Bloody "Merry" & Mimosa Brunch for 6 item
Bloody "Merry" & Mimosa Brunch for 6
$125

Starting bid

Includes: New York Times Award Winning Bloody Mary & Mimosa Brunch for 6 people, courtesy of Creative Customs Events.

Choice of 1 Brunch Entree & 1 Side per guest

2 Hour Bar & Food Service at your house!

Table Settings/Glass Ware

Clean-up


Package Valued at $425.00

Valid between April 2026 and August 2026

Live Sip and Paint with Bob Ross item
Live Sip and Paint with Bob Ross
$100

Starting bid

Includes: A two hour sip and paint guided by (Professional Actor & Artist), Bob “John” Ross.


Sure to be an unforgettable night with fun and friends!


Wine

Paint/Canvases for 8 People


Package Valued at - $525

Hosts Gourmet Package item
Hosts Gourmet Package
$15

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for an amazing Pie courtesy of Flake and Larder

Vintage Indiana Green Grape Glass Bowl


Approximate Value: $85

Custom Cement Taylor Duck item
Custom Cement Taylor Duck
$50

Starting bid

Cement Taylor Duck Mascot for your yard or Garden.


Approximate Value: $190

Pro Photo Shoot item
Pro Photo Shoot
$25

Starting bid

1 Hour Outdoor Portrait Photo Shoot with a professional photographer


Edits


Approximate Value: $185

Date Night Georgetown item
Date Night Georgetown
$75

Starting bid

Includes: 2 Lesson Gift Certificate for Aurthur Murray Dance Studio


Gift card for Golden Rule: $50


Total Package Value: $350

Girl's Day Out item
Girl's Day Out
$50

Starting bid

Includes:


Muse Beauty Lounge Facial


Mini Jungle Print Toiletries Bag


Beaded Tribal Cuff


Total Package Value: $285

Independence Ranch Hog Hunt #2 item
Independence Ranch Hog Hunt #2
$200

Starting bid

This is a 2 Man-3 day, 2 night wild hog hunt package, valued at $1999!

and includes

            •  Unlimited Hogs and Unlimited Sizes!

 • Any 2 predators or varmints per day (Bobcat, Coyote, Fox, Possum, Armadillo, Raccoon, Rabbit, Ringtail Cat,  or Mountain  lion. We only see a few mountain lion per year, but we want them shot on sight!)

• Day & night hunting sessions

• All meals and drinks

• Great lodging in the bunkhouse (private cabins available)

• Hunters’ choice of weapons: rifle, shotgun, archery/bow/crossbow, or shotgun

• You can start your 3-day hunt any available weekday except Friday. Open year-round.

Target Gift Card item
Target Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Includes: $100 Target Gift Card



Rugged Outdoors item
Rugged Outdoors
$45

Starting bid

Includes: Hiker's back pack

Bike Water Bottle Mount

Custom Damascus Knife

Southside Market Gift Card:$50


Approximate Value: $305


Gold, tufted, velvet accent chair item
Gold, tufted, velvet accent chair
$45

Starting bid

Vintage look and feel

Rowing Machine item
Rowing Machine
$50

Starting bid

Merach Hydro Electric Rower


Approximate Value: $185

Hutto Gift Pack item
Hutto Gift Pack
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Home Depot


3 Free MoD Pizzas


Modern Christmas Tree Decor


Approximate Value: $90

Starbucks Gift Pack item
Starbucks Gift Pack
$25

Starting bid

$200 Worth of Limited edition Tumblers and Coffees

Designer Garland & Decor item
Designer Garland & Decor
$100

Starting bid

Interior Designer Custom Made Christmas Scape


Approximate Value: $455

Family Pack item
Family Pack
$15

Starting bid

Family Pack of 4 Free Passes to The Thinkery


1 Free pass to Catch Air


4 Free Sandwich Vouchers for Ike's Sandwiches


Be Brave Buffalo Print

Beginner Buffalo Reader


Stocking stuffers


Approximate Value: $125

Handcrafted Coffee Table item
Handcrafted Coffee Table
$50

Starting bid

West Elm Inspired 2025 Design



Approximate Value: $195

Mariachi De Jalisco item
Mariachi De Jalisco
$15

Starting bid

2 x $25 Gift Cards Courtesy of Mariachi De Jalisco!!

Handcrafted Pottery item
Handcrafted Pottery
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful, one of a kind bowl handcrafted from Art off Center


Approximate Value: $65

Lily Pulitzer Resort Clutch item
Lily Pulitzer Resort Clutch
$15

Starting bid

Fun, festive and a great deal!


Approximate Value: $130

Bartender's Pack item
Bartender's Pack
$20

Starting bid

Bartender's BFF

Heavy duty tools of the trade for a beginner or the most seasoned pro.


Approximate Value: $60

Personal Training Package item
Personal Training Package
$65

Starting bid

Start the New Year off right with 3 Personal training sessions from Pro Football Player Amanda Heilman!


Approximate Value: $195

74 Man Store item
74 Man Store
$15

Starting bid

Approximate Value: $50

3 Month VIP Membership item
3 Month VIP Membership
$20

Starting bid

Unlimited VIP Level washes for 3 months!


Valued at $120

