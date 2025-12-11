Pi Shoppe Tutoring- Silent Auction

This is a 2 Man-3 day, 2 night wild hog hunt package, valued at $1999!

and includes:

• Unlimited Hogs and Unlimited Sizes!

• Any 2 predators or varmints per day (Bobcat, Coyote, Fox, Possum, Armadillo, Raccoon, Rabbit, Ringtail Cat, or Mountain lion. We only see a few mountain lion per year, but we want them shot on sight!)

• Day & night hunting sessions

• All meals and drinks

• Great lodging in the bunkhouse (private cabins available)

• Hunters’ choice of weapons: rifle, shotgun, archery/bow/crossbow, or shotgun

• You can start your 3-day hunt any available weekday except Friday. Open year-round.