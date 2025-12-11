Pi Shoppe Tutoring- Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Includes: Limited Edition Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler Black Samsonite Laptop Carrier
$50 TopGolf Gift Card
$25 Pappadeaux Gift Card
Total Value: $185
Starting bid
Includes: 1 hour Graffiti Lesson with Pro Street Artist
1 Hour Beginner Drawing Lesson with Pro Artist
Artist’s Tools of the trade
1-of-a-Kind Handmade Pottery
Approximate Package Value: $280.00
Starting bid
Includes: An official, signed Mike Bacsik, TX Rangers Baseball Cap
Family 4 Pack Round Rock Express Game Tickets
Swing Card for D-Bat Batting Cages
Baseball Cards
Approximate Package Value: $230
Starting bid
Includes: New York Times Award Winning Bloody Mary & Mimosa Brunch for 6 people, courtesy of Creative Customs Events.
Choice of 1 Brunch Entree & 1 Side per guest
2 Hour Bar & Food Service at your house!
Table Settings/Glass Ware
Clean-up
Package Valued at $425.00
Valid between April 2026 and August 2026
Starting bid
Includes: A two hour sip and paint guided by (Professional Actor & Artist), Bob “John” Ross.
Sure to be an unforgettable night with fun and friends!
Wine
Paint/Canvases for 8 People
Package Valued at - $525
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for an amazing Pie courtesy of Flake and Larder
Vintage Indiana Green Grape Glass Bowl
Approximate Value: $85
Starting bid
Cement Taylor Duck Mascot for your yard or Garden.
Approximate Value: $190
Starting bid
1 Hour Outdoor Portrait Photo Shoot with a professional photographer
Edits
Approximate Value: $185
Starting bid
Includes: 2 Lesson Gift Certificate for Aurthur Murray Dance Studio
Gift card for Golden Rule: $50
Total Package Value: $350
Starting bid
Includes:
Muse Beauty Lounge Facial
Mini Jungle Print Toiletries Bag
Beaded Tribal Cuff
Total Package Value: $285
Starting bid
This is a 2 Man-3 day, 2 night wild hog hunt package, valued at $1999!
and includes:
• Unlimited Hogs and Unlimited Sizes!
• Any 2 predators or varmints per day (Bobcat, Coyote, Fox, Possum, Armadillo, Raccoon, Rabbit, Ringtail Cat, or Mountain lion. We only see a few mountain lion per year, but we want them shot on sight!)
• Day & night hunting sessions
• All meals and drinks
• Great lodging in the bunkhouse (private cabins available)
• Hunters’ choice of weapons: rifle, shotgun, archery/bow/crossbow, or shotgun
• You can start your 3-day hunt any available weekday except Friday. Open year-round.
Starting bid
Includes: $100 Target Gift Card
Starting bid
Includes: Hiker's back pack
Bike Water Bottle Mount
Custom Damascus Knife
Southside Market Gift Card:$50
Approximate Value: $305
Starting bid
Vintage look and feel
Starting bid
Merach Hydro Electric Rower
Approximate Value: $185
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Home Depot
3 Free MoD Pizzas
Modern Christmas Tree Decor
Approximate Value: $90
Starting bid
$200 Worth of Limited edition Tumblers and Coffees
Starting bid
Interior Designer Custom Made Christmas Scape
Approximate Value: $455
Starting bid
Family Pack of 4 Free Passes to The Thinkery
1 Free pass to Catch Air
4 Free Sandwich Vouchers for Ike's Sandwiches
Be Brave Buffalo Print
Beginner Buffalo Reader
Stocking stuffers
Approximate Value: $125
Starting bid
West Elm Inspired 2025 Design
Approximate Value: $195
Starting bid
2 x $25 Gift Cards Courtesy of Mariachi De Jalisco!!
Starting bid
Beautiful, one of a kind bowl handcrafted from Art off Center
Approximate Value: $65
Starting bid
Fun, festive and a great deal!
Approximate Value: $130
Starting bid
Bartender's BFF
Heavy duty tools of the trade for a beginner or the most seasoned pro.
Approximate Value: $60
Starting bid
Start the New Year off right with 3 Personal training sessions from Pro Football Player Amanda Heilman!
Approximate Value: $195
Starting bid
Approximate Value: $50
Starting bid
Unlimited VIP Level washes for 3 months!
Valued at $120
