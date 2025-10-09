Prima Music Foundation

Prima Music Foundation

Piano Recital Xuanyan Jessie Gong, sponsored by PMF

207 W 58th St

New York, NY 10019, USA

Supporter Tier
$100

Standard ticket
$50

Enjoy the piano recital, Q&A with the Artist and the reception! All proceeds support emerging young artists through Prima Music Foundation.

Students & children
$25

