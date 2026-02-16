Salt Fork YMCA

Salt Fork YMCA

Piccadilly in Wonderland 2026 Raffles

25000 Kite Ave

Marshall, MO 65340, USA

Wonderland Sparkle Diamond Earring Raffle
$20

Add a little Wonderland sparkle to your style! Enter to win stunning 14K white gold lab-grown diamond stud earrings generously donated by Sturhahn Jewelers.

Mad Hatter’s Year of Eats Raffle
$10

Pull up a chair at the Mad Hatter’s table for just $10 and be entered into BOTH drawings. Two winners will be selected. One will receive one free large McDonald’s sandwich each week for one year donated by McDonald's of Marshall. The other will receive one free large Domino’s specialty pizza each month for one year donated by Domino's of Marshall.

