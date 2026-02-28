Piccadilly in Wonderland 2026 Quarter/Drinks/Raffles

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About this event
Fill your teacup with bidding quarters in $10 increments. Your quarters will be waiting at your seat, ready to bid on Piccadilly items all evening.
Go all in with a Mad Hatter–approved paddle sticker. Your paddle is entered for all
Piccadilly items, no hand-raising required.
Sip your way through the evening with one pre-purchased drink ticket. It’ll be waiting at your seat when you arrive.
Sip and save with five drink tickets at a discounted price. Your tickets will be waiting at your seat, ready whenever it’s time for another pour.
Add a little Wonderland sparkle to your style! Enter to win stunning 14K white gold lab-grown diamond stud earrings generously donated by Sturhahn Jewelers.
Pull up a chair at the Mad Hatter’s table for just $10 and be entered into BOTH drawings. Two winners will be selected. One will receive one free large McDonald’s sandwich each week for one year donated by McDonald's of Marshall. The other will receive one free large Domino’s specialty pizza each month for one year donated by Domino's of Marshall.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!