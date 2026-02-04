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About this event
💘 Pick a Dog. Be Their Valentine. 💘
For $10, your dog gets:
🥤 A Valentine pup cup treat
📸 A Valentine photoshoot (we’ll send you the photo!)
🩺 Real, everyday care that keeps them safe, fed, clean, and comfortable
🐶 Pick Your Valentine:
Brody • Caramel • Cheddar • David • Simone • Hope • Andy • Buzz • Woody • Midnight • Brownie • Fiona • Biggins • Ellie • Charlie • Sweet Pea • Whiskey • Ashley • Finn • Bentley • Mocha • Duke • Millie • Shayla • Miracle • Tippy • Velvet • Roo
Puppy Groups:
• Two Black Pitbull Mix Puppies
• Two Chihuahuas
• Four German Shepherd Mix Puppies
• Nova’s 4 Puppies
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!