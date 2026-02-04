Doggie Rescue Ranch, INC

Hosted by

Doggie Rescue Ranch, INC

About this event

Pick a Dog, Be their Valentine

Pick a Dog, Be Their Valentine
$10

💘 Pick a Dog. Be Their Valentine. 💘


For $10, your dog gets:

🥤 A Valentine pup cup treat

📸 A Valentine photoshoot (we’ll send you the photo!)

🩺 Real, everyday care that keeps them safe, fed, clean, and comfortable


🐶 Pick Your Valentine:


Brody • Caramel • Cheddar • David • Simone • Hope • Andy • Buzz • Woody • Midnight • Brownie • Fiona • Biggins • Ellie • Charlie • Sweet Pea • Whiskey • Ashley • Finn • Bentley • Mocha • Duke • Millie • Shayla • Miracle • Tippy • Velvet • Roo


Puppy Groups:

• Two Black Pitbull Mix Puppies

• Two Chihuahuas

• Four German Shepherd Mix Puppies

• Nova’s 4 Puppies


Add a donation for Doggie Rescue Ranch, INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!