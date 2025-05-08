U-Pick Strawberries at Merk Strawberry Farms in Commerce

$10/child includes small clam shell of you-pick berries. 👉NON-Picking siblings age 3 and under are free and don't need to sign up. If your young child will be picking, please include them in the signup.

$10/child includes small clam shell of you-pick berries. 👉NON-Picking siblings age 3 and under are free and don't need to sign up. If your young child will be picking, please include them in the signup.

More details...