Fayette County Youth Soccer Club
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Fayette County Youth Soccer Club

Hosted by

Fayette County Youth Soccer Club

About this event

Sales closed

Pick-Up Soccer Games

161 Township Dr

Uniontown, PA 15401, USA

Add a donation for Fayette County Youth Soccer Club

$

U6 Soccer Mini Games (2020/2021)
$5

Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.

U8 Soccer Mini Games (2018/2019)
$5

Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.

U10 Soccer Mini Games (2016/2017)
$5

Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.

U12 Soccer Mini Games (2014/2015)
$5

Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.

U14 Soccer Mini Games (2012/2013)
$5

Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.

U16 Soccer Mini Games (2010/2011)
$5

Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.

HS/Adult Soccer Mini Games
$5

Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.

Spectator/Community Carnival Admission
$5

Admission to the event including most of the activities. THIS DOES NOT PLACE YOU ON A TEAM!

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