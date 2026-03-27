Pick-Up Soccer Games

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.
Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.
Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.
Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.
Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.
Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.
Includes being placed randomly placed on team. Multiple Games, and admission to the event including most activities.
Admission to the event including most of the activities. THIS DOES NOT PLACE YOU ON A TEAM!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!