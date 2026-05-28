Pick Your Pesto Pizza Party: A Garden Cooking Workshop

This ticket guarantees your spot at the workshop and comes with all materials for pizza-making and other refreshments! By reserving your spot, you help Long Beach Organic further our community engagement and ensure we have enough materials to provide everyone with a fun, safe garden experience. All proceeds from this workshop go towards supporting and sustaining our community gardens.





If you would like to attend this workshop, but are in need of alternative ticket pricing, please contact [email protected] for more info.