Creative Neighborhoods

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Creative Neighborhoods

About this raffle

Pickathon DJ lineup party Raffle 2026

2 tickets to Fat Ham
$20

2 tickets to the Portland Center Stage production of "Fat Ham" plus 2 drink tickets.

2 Single-Day Tix to Pickathon 2026
$20

Choose Thursday, Friday, or Sunday — each day brings its own energy and rhythm:


Thursday: Get in early and watch the festival come to life.

Friday: Feel the buzz as the grounds fill, the music swells, and the dancing begins.

Sunday: Stay all day and soak in the music late into the night alongside the true die-hards.



(These Single-day passes are not eligible for Saturday entry.)

Eulipion Arts + Daydream Gift Pack
$20

This gift pack includes:

  • 3 LPs from Eulipion
  • 3 bottles of wine from around the world
  • $100 gift card to Daydream
  • And one of our custom wine and record totes

Total value: $350

Cleveland High School Auditorium Seats
$20

Take home a piece of Cleveland history with these vintage 1916 auditorium chairs. Cleveland High School is being demolished to make way for a new school this summer. Creative Neighborhoods has been offered rows of 6 seats to preserve history and raise money for the nonprofit.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!