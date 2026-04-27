Pickathon DJ lineup party Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
2 tickets to the Portland Center Stage production of "Fat Ham" plus 2 drink tickets.
Choose Thursday, Friday, or Sunday — each day brings its own energy and rhythm:
Thursday: Get in early and watch the festival come to life.
Friday: Feel the buzz as the grounds fill, the music swells, and the dancing begins.
Sunday: Stay all day and soak in the music late into the night alongside the true die-hards.
(These Single-day passes are not eligible for Saturday entry.)
This gift pack includes:
Total value: $350
Take home a piece of Cleveland history with these vintage 1916 auditorium chairs. Cleveland High School is being demolished to make way for a new school this summer. Creative Neighborhoods has been offered rows of 6 seats to preserve history and raise money for the nonprofit.
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