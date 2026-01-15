Pickelball Tournament Fundraiser - Canceled

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About this event
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Whether you’re new to pickleball or just looking for a fun way to celebrate International Women’s Day, Pickleball for a Purpose is designed to be welcoming, social, and stress-free.
All player registrations include:
Guaranteed game play in a friendly, supportive environment
Fun brunch-style food and soft drinks
Commemorative event T-shirt
The opportunity to support Better Lives Through Dance
Players of all ages and all levels are welcome—families, first-timers, friends, and seasoned players alike.
Not playing? Join us anyway! Audience tickets are perfect for family members, friends, and supporters who want to celebrate International Women’s Day, enjoy good food, and cheer on the players—all while supporting Better Lives Through Dance.
Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or browsing the silent auction, your presence helps make this event vibrant, joyful, and impactful.
Audience Ticket include:
Fun brunch-style food and soft drinks
Access to the event space to cheer, connect, and celebrate
The opportunity to participate in our silent auction, featuring exciting items and experiences
The chance to support CCD’s dance education and community programs
Support Pickleball for a Purpose while celebrating International Women’s Day and investing in Better Lives Through Dance. Sponsorships help underwrite event costs and expand CCD’s ability to serve students and the community.
🏆 Impact Sponsor — $1,000
Team of 2 player registration included
Logo recognition on event webpage and signage
Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Recognition in CCD e-newsletter and social media
2 audience tickets included
Logo or name recognition on event webpage and signage
Recognition in CCD e-newsletter
Name recognition on event webpage and event signage
Recognition as a supporter of Better Lives Through Dance
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!