Pickelball Tournament Fundraiser - Canceled

Cheer as an Audience Member

$45 Per Individual

Not playing? Join us anyway! Audience tickets are perfect for family members, friends, and supporters who want to celebrate International Women’s Day, enjoy good food, and cheer on the players—all while supporting Better Lives Through Dance.

Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or browsing the silent auction, your presence helps make this event vibrant, joyful, and impactful.

Audience Ticket include:

Fun brunch-style food and soft drinks

Access to the event space to cheer, connect, and celebrate

The opportunity to participate in our silent auction, featuring exciting items and experiences

The chance to support CCD’s dance education and community programs