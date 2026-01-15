Colorado Conservatory Of Dance Inc

Hosted by

Colorado Conservatory Of Dance Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Pickelball Tournament Fundraiser - Canceled

Add a donation for Colorado Conservatory Of Dance Inc

$

Team - 2 players
$200

Play on a Team

$200 Per Team (2 Players)

Whether you’re new to pickleball or just looking for a fun way to celebrate International Women’s Day, Pickleball for a Purpose is designed to be welcoming, social, and stress-free.

All player registrations include:

Guaranteed game play in a friendly, supportive environment

Fun brunch-style food and soft drinks

Commemorative event T-shirt

The opportunity to support Better Lives Through Dance

Players of all ages and all levels are welcome—families, first-timers, friends, and seasoned players alike.

Audience Member
$45

Cheer as an Audience Member

$45 Per Individual

Not playing? Join us anyway! Audience tickets are perfect for family members, friends, and supporters who want to celebrate International Women’s Day, enjoy good food, and cheer on the players—all while supporting Better Lives Through Dance.

Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or browsing the silent auction, your presence helps make this event vibrant, joyful, and impactful.

Audience Ticket include:

Fun brunch-style food and soft drinks

Access to the event space to cheer, connect, and celebrate

The opportunity to participate in our silent auction, featuring exciting items and experiences

The chance to support CCD’s dance education and community programs

Impact Sponsor
$1,000

Support Pickleball for a Purpose while celebrating International Women’s Day and investing in Better Lives Through Dance. Sponsorships help underwrite event costs and expand CCD’s ability to serve students and the community.

🏆 Impact Sponsor — $1,000

Team of 2 player registration included

Logo recognition on event webpage and signage

Verbal acknowledgment during the event

Recognition in CCD e-newsletter and social media

Advocate Sponsor
$500

Advocate Sponsor — $500

2 audience tickets included

Logo or name recognition on event webpage and signage

Recognition in CCD e-newsletter

Community Sponsor
$250

Community Supporter — $250

Name recognition on event webpage and event signage

Recognition as a supporter of Better Lives Through Dance

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!