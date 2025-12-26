Pickleball For A Cause Tournament 2026

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Day Tournament – Team of TWO, play at your skill level: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced.
Night Tournament - Team of TWO. Teams will be playing mixed skill levels.
Day Tournament – One player, play at your skill level: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced.
Night Tournament - One Player. Teams will be playing mixed skill levels.
Register as a team of TWO to play in BOTH the Day Tournament and the Neon Night Tournament. Teams will compete against mixed skill levels.
$
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