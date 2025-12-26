Pickleball For A Cause

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Pickleball For A Cause

About this event

Pickleball For A Cause Tournament 2026

Harry P Schmidt Park

745 Linden Ave, Gustine, CA 95322, USA

Day Tournament: (Two Players)
$100

Day Tournament – Team of TWO, play at your skill level: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced.

Night Tournament - Neon: (Two Players)
$110

Night Tournament - Team of TWO. Teams will be playing mixed skill levels.

Day tournament (Single Player)
$50

Day TournamentOne player, play at your skill level: Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced.

Night Tournament - Neon (Single Player)
$55

Night Tournament - One Player. Teams will be playing mixed skill levels.

Day Tournament & Neon Night (Two Players)
$200

Register as a team of TWO to play in BOTH the Day Tournament and the Neon Night Tournament. Teams will compete against mixed skill levels.

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