Pickleball & Singo Fundraiser

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Indianapolis, IN 46268
Participate in a doubles Pickleball Tournament (register as a team of 2 players, $60 per person) and have full access to all of the activities! Guaranteed a minimum of 3 games. 2 pool play games then single elimination playoffs. Play to 11 points, have to win by 2. Please choose a bracket at checkout- beginner/Intermediate (under 3.5) or Intermediate/Advanced (3.5 & above) based on the player at the highest level. ***Must be 14+ years old
Take a lesson from a Pro and participate in open play. Open play will start at 4 pm. Will have full access to non tournament activities- singo, prizes, yard games, raffle, food, etc. ***Must be 7+ years old
Participate in everything but pickleball- Singo, prizes, yard games, raffles, food and enjoy the fun!
**** Kids under 7 free
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