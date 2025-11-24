Pickleball & Singo Fundraiser

Participate in a doubles Pickleball Tournament (register as a team of 2 players, $60 per person) and have full access to all of the activities! Guaranteed a minimum of 3 games. 2 pool play games then single elimination playoffs. Play to 11 points, have to win by 2. Please choose a bracket at checkout- beginner/Intermediate (under 3.5) or Intermediate/Advanced (3.5 & above) based on the player at the highest level. ***Must be 14+ years old