Pickleball Auction 2025

Value: $150- Pickleball Paddle earns its featherweight tag, it is surprisingly packed with powerful features. This elongated paddle is constructed with a powerful thermoforming process that seals a 12mm Polypropylene core inside a foam perimeter. This combination promises poppy response, a soft feel, and plenty of plow through ability. This plow through ability and the high swing speed provided by the light weight gives us virtually unlimited power on put aways and slams, while the expanded sweet spot promises consistency.



When the match is calling for a little more nuance, we trust the T700 Raw Carbon Fiber hitting surface of the Franklin FS Tour Featherweight Series Dynasty 12mm Pickleball Paddle. This rigid face offers impressive dwell time that allows us to slow the game down and trust the tac of the raw texture to impart spin with every shot. The extended 5.6” handle boasts unique finger pad inlays that add control while the longer design helps add swing speed on slams and drives alike.