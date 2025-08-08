Pickleball Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $280- Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) is a leading international theater company and the nation’s largest year-round theater dedicated to the works of Shakespeare. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Edward Hall and Executive Director Kimberly Motes, the Regional Tony Award recipient is committed to creating vivid, entertaining theatrical experiences that invigorate and engage people of all ages and identities by illuminating the complexity, ambiguity, and wonder of our world. Each year, nearly a quarter of a million people experience CST’s artistry through more than 12 productions and 356 performances and events each year.
Value: $150- Pickleball Paddle earns its featherweight tag, it is surprisingly packed with powerful features. This elongated paddle is constructed with a powerful thermoforming process that seals a 12mm Polypropylene core inside a foam perimeter. This combination promises poppy response, a soft feel, and plenty of plow through ability. This plow through ability and the high swing speed provided by the light weight gives us virtually unlimited power on put aways and slams, while the expanded sweet spot promises consistency.
When the match is calling for a little more nuance, we trust the T700 Raw Carbon Fiber hitting surface of the Franklin FS Tour Featherweight Series Dynasty 12mm Pickleball Paddle. This rigid face offers impressive dwell time that allows us to slow the game down and trust the tac of the raw texture to impart spin with every shot. The extended 5.6” handle boasts unique finger pad inlays that add control while the longer design helps add swing speed on slams and drives alike.
Value: $152- Bring some friends and play as a group in this private play at Slate Pickleball Club: 569 S Waukegan Rd, Northbrook, Illinois
Value: $135- Unlock the pinnacle of pickleball excellence and community with this 3-month membership at 569 S Waukegan Rd, Northbrook, IL.
Value: $100- Elevate your performance in all facets of life with our Highland Park Studio. Our targeted massage therapy relieves stress, while personalized Pilates sessions enhance strength and flexibility. Achieve peak performance in work, fitness, and overall well-being as our holistic approach empowers you to excel in every aspect of your life.
Value: $50- Located in the heart of Lincoln Park inside the historic Belden-Stratford Building, Mon Ami Gabi has been a part of the community since 1998. Led by Executive Chef David Koehn, enjoy French bistro classics alongside fresh takes on old school favorites.
Value: $45- At Half Acre we strive to consistently deliver great beer experiences by brewing with quality ingredients and processes.
Value: $50- Enjoy live music at Lincoln Hall or Schubas with a date of your choice! Two tickets will be provided.
Value: $36- Cardio Pickleball combines your love for music and pickleball games with an awesome, addicting, and social aerobic workout at Slate Pickleball Club: 569 S Waukegan Rd, Northbrook, Illinois
Value: $20- Use this gift card to up your game!
"Many pickleball players use regular running shoes while playing. These are designed to only go forward in a linear direction, lack the ideal traction for a pickleball court, and don’t have the support needed for the game’s sudden lateral movements or pivots. As any pickleball player knows, there’s more to this game than just running in one direction." - Selkirk
Value: $150- Abt, founded in 1936, is the largest independent, single-store appliance and electronics retailer in the country. The third-generation, family-run Abt provides unparalleled customer service with its team of 1,500 expert staff members at its Glenview, Ill.-based store, which boasts a 100,000 square-foot showroom on 68 acres.
Value: $150- Enjoy the best in Chicago-style sketch and improv comedy in one of the city’s most popular comedy theaters. The Second City is six-decade-old and is where the likes of Tina Fey and Steve Carrell shot to stardom. A classic revue in the club is made up of original sketches and songs accompanied by their world-famous improv, which typically relies on audience participation.
Value: $50- Zingerman’s Mail Order is the country-wide online retailer of Zingerman’s food, gifts, and more. They travel the country and the world searching for the best in food just like we do. They have an unrivaled selection of food gift baskets, varietal coffee, estate-bottled olive oils, exquisite chocolates and confections, and so much more, and they’ve been shipping across the country for nearly three decades.
Value: $90- Covers Consultation and initial treatment session.
Wright To The Point Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine is a trusted acupuncture clinic in Chicago, IL, offering a range of services including acupuncture, cupping, guasha scraping, Tuina massage, and food therapy. Led by Dr. Phranque Wright, a highly experienced and licensed acupuncturist, the clinic provides personalized care for various health concerns
