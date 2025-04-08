Pickleball Challenge - Baroody Project!

Women's Beginner to Intermediate Queen of the Court
$40
Queen of the Court style play
9am - 12 pm Each player is guaranteed 6 games
| Rotating partners every round – play with someone new each time!
👉 Please share your skill level when you register (Beginner or Intermediate and rating if you have one)
Coed Beginner to Intermediate King/Queen of the Court
$40
King/Queen of the Court style play |
Each player is guaranteed 6 games 12pm-3pm
| Rotating partners every round – play with someone new each time!
👉 Please share your skill level when you register (Beginner or Intermediate and rating if you have one)
Men's Beginner to Intermediate King of the Court
$40
King of the Court style play |
3-6pm Each player is guaranteed 6 games
| Rotating partners every round – play with someone new each time!
👉 Please share your skill level when you register (Beginner or Intermediate and rating if you have one)
Open Pop up For Cash
$50
King/Queen of the Court style play | 5:30-9pm
Each player is guaranteed 8+ games
| Rotating partners every round – play with someone new each time! Overall individual winner gets $500, 2nd place gets $250, 3rd gets $100
Family Open Play Session
$20
Perfect for parents and kids who want to try the sport together or just enjoy some casual court time. Coaches will be on hand to help as much or as little is needed and will ensure fun is had by all! This ticket is good for one person, good for the entire day.
Open Play Session
$20
Perfect for anyone who want to try the sport together or just enjoy some casual court time. Coaches will be on hand to help as much or as little is needed and will ensure fun is had by all! This ticket is good for one person, good for the entire day.
👕 Wear Your Support!
$20
Get your exclusive Baroody Pickleball Challenge T-shirt and show your pride in supporting this incredible cause! Every shirt purchased helps children access life-changing programs. NOTE: All shirts processed after May 25th could be delivered after the event.
🍔 Don’t Leave Hungry!
$20
This ticket includes refreshments to keep you fueled during the event. Pick a sandwich from Lazy Mike's and stay energized while making a difference in a child’s life! Chips and drink are included!
