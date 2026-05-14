Closter KPG Presents: Pickleball, Chicken & Beer Night (치킨볼 나잇!)

Come with your spouse or a friend! Admission for two adults. Grab a friend or partner and save $10! Includes pickleball play, chicken, and unlimited beer for two.





💡 결제 팁 (Payment Tip):Zeffy 이용 시 나타나는 플랫폼 후원금(기본 15%)은 선택 사항입니다. 금액 설정을 원치 않으시면 'Other' 항목에서 '0'으로 변경하실 수 있습니다. (The platform tip, default to 15%, is optional; select 'Other' and enter '0' if you wish to skip.)