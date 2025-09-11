Coder Parents-Night-Out Pickleball Tournament

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About this event
$
This ticket grants access to play in the pickleball tournament, paddle rentals, drinks and heavy apps! *All competitor tickets must be purchased in pairs.
(FYI: we will have one of our five courts reserved for non-tournament free play if competition isn't your thing)
This ticket grants you access to drinks and heavy appetizers while you mingle, socialize, and cheer on your totally awesome friends!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!