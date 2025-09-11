Aledo Parent Teacher Organization Inc

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Aledo Parent Teacher Organization Inc

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Coder Parents-Night-Out Pickleball Tournament

1615 Rogers Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76107, USA

Pickleball Competitor Ticket
$100

This ticket grants access to play in the pickleball tournament, paddle rentals, drinks and heavy apps! *All competitor tickets must be purchased in pairs.

(FYI: we will have one of our five courts reserved for non-tournament free play if competition isn't your thing)

Pickleball Spectator
$100

This ticket grants you access to drinks and heavy appetizers while you mingle, socialize, and cheer on your totally awesome friends!

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