Not A Glum Lot

Hosted by

Not A Glum Lot

About this event

Pickleball-fest-o'rama-thon!

1900 E Howard Ln STE I & E

Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA

Hold Your Spot Deposit (funds returned when you show up!)
$20

Reserve a spot - your deposit will be refunded in full when you arrive!
IMPORTANT: Your $20 deposit reserves your spot and is refunded at event check-in.

Deposits are non-refundable and non-transferable if you cancel, do not attend, arrive after check-in closes, or otherwise miss the event.

By registering, you acknowledge and agree that the deposit is only returned to attendees who check in at the event.

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