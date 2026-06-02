Pickleball-fest-o'rama-thon!

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About this event
Reserve a spot - your deposit will be refunded in full when you arrive!
IMPORTANT: Your $20 deposit reserves your spot and is refunded at event check-in.
Deposits are non-refundable and non-transferable if you cancel, do not attend, arrive after check-in closes, or otherwise miss the event.
By registering, you acknowledge and agree that the deposit is only returned to attendees who check in at the event.
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