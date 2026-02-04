Pickleball For A Cause

Hosted by
About this event
Your business name will be recognized as an official event sponsor and displayed during the tournament. A great way to show community support while helping make a difference for local children and families.
Receive prominent recognition during the event along with increased visibility for your business. Your sponsorship helps us expand the tournament experience while directly supporting children in need.
Our highest level of sponsorship with premier recognition throughout the event. This sponsorship plays a major role in the success of the tournament and makes a lasting impact for Valley Children’s Hospital.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!