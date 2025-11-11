PICKLEBALL FOR A PURPOSE 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Top billing on all event materials (flyers, posters, social media, event banners).
Logo and business name featured in our Rotary Club newsletter & website for a year.
Opportunity to set up a booth at the event for promotions.
Speaking opportunity before the final match.
2 complimentary team entries (4 players).
Logo placement on event materials (flyers, posters, and social media posts).
Shoutout during the event.
Promotional materials displayed at the venue (banners, flyers, or giveaways).
Social media recognition before and after the event.**
1 complimentary team entry (2 players).
Company/Name featured on a court sign for the entire event.
Mention in event announcements.
Logo featured on a sponsor board at check-in.
Social media thank-you post.
1 team of 2 people- $100
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!