The Exchange Club’s Family Center of the Central Piedmont

Hosted by

The Exchange Club’s Family Center of the Central Piedmont

About this event

Pickleball for a Purpose

1408 Overbrook Rd

Burlington, NC 27215, USA

Under 30 Mixed Doubles team
$70

3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket

30-39 Mixed Doubles team
$70

Double elimination, winners play final 3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket

40-49 Mixed Doubles team
$70

3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket

50-59 Mixed Doubles team
$70

3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket

Over 60 Mixed Doubles team
$70

3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket

Event Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor Banner, large name or logo on tournament shirt and in social media. Can add promotional material to registration packet.

Court Sponsor
$500

Company sign courtside, name on shirts and social media. Can add promotional material to registration packages.

Community Sponosr
$250

Name on shirt, social media shoutout and add promotional material to registration packets.

Friend of the Family Life Center
$100

Shout out on social media and add promotional materials to registration packet.

Add a donation for The Exchange Club’s Family Center of the Central Piedmont

$

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