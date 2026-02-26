Pickleball for a Purpose

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About this event
3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket
Double elimination, winners play final 3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket
3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket
3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket
3 match guarantee, winners play final bracket
Sponsor Banner, large name or logo on tournament shirt and in social media. Can add promotional material to registration packet.
Company sign courtside, name on shirts and social media. Can add promotional material to registration packages.
Name on shirt, social media shoutout and add promotional material to registration packets.
Shout out on social media and add promotional materials to registration packet.
$
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