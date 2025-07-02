Pickleball for Freedom

Orlando, FL 32827, USA
This division is for players who know what pickleball is — but aren’t planning to go pro anytime soon.
➤ You understand the basics: serving, scoring, and staying out of the kitchen (mostly)
➤ You’ve played a few times and can keep a casual rally going
➤ You’re here for fun, friendly competition, and maybe a surprise win or two
Includes: 2-player team entry · Swag bags & T-shirts · Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place · Water provided
This division is for players who have opinions about paddle brands, love a long rally, and use “dink” in casual conversation.
➤ You play regularly and understand the rules & flow
➤ You can keep up a rally, serve consistently, and know where not to stand in the kitchen
➤ You enjoy healthy competition but still give out high-fives after losing a point
Includes: 2-player team entry · Swag bags & T-shirts · Grand Prize- 1,2,3 · Water
This division is for players who live for the dink rally, chase down every lob, and might secretly wear court shoes to Publix.
➤ You’re comfortable in tournament play or regular high-level rec games
➤ You know your rating is 4.0or above (or you just play like it)
➤ You want to compete, win prizes, and maybe talk strategy over tacos after
Includes: 2-player team entry · Swag bags & T-shirts · Grand Prize- 1,2,3· Water
Your brand leads the way in the fight for freedom. Champion Sponsors receive premier visibility across all event marketing, onsite signage, T-shirts, and more. You're the MVP behind this movement.
Your support helps fuel the mission — and puts you on the court! Ally Sponsors receive strong brand recognition, plus one complimentary team entry.
✅ Includes:
- Logo on event signage, website, flyers, and printed materials
- Medium-sized logo on tournament T-shirts
- Meal Vouchers Included
- 1 complimentary team entry (2 players)
- 2 social media shoutouts
- Recognition on She Is More Than’s website
- Tax-deductible receipt (minus team FMV)
Supporters help make the event possible. You’ll receive public recognition and a free team entry to enjoy the day alongside us!
A great entry-level opportunity to support the mission and be recognized for your impact.
