Pickleball for Freedom

10000 USTA Blvd

Orlando, FL 32827, USA

Beginner Division (2.5–3.0)
$90
This division is for players who know what pickleball is — but aren’t planning to go pro anytime soon.
➤ You understand the basics: serving, scoring, and staying out of the kitchen (mostly)
➤ You’ve played a few times and can keep a casual rally going
➤ You’re here for fun, friendly competition, and maybe a surprise win or two

Includes: 2-player team entry · Swag bags & T-shirts · Prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place · Water provided

Intermediate Division (3.0–4.0)
$110
This division is for players who have opinions about paddle brands, love a long rally, and use “dink” in casual conversation.

➤ You play regularly and understand the rules & flow
➤ You can keep up a rally, serve consistently, and know where not to stand in the kitchen
➤ You enjoy healthy competition but still give out high-fives after losing a point

Includes: 2-player team entry · Swag bags & T-shirts · Grand Prize- 1,2,3 · Water

Advanced Division (4.0+)
$110
This division is for players who live for the dink rally, chase down every lob, and might secretly wear court shoes to Publix.

➤ You’re comfortable in tournament play or regular high-level rec games
➤ You know your rating is 4.0or above (or you just play like it)
➤ You want to compete, win prizes, and maybe talk strategy over tacos after

Includes: 2-player team entry · Swag bags & T-shirts · Grand Prize- 1,2,3· Water

🏆 Champion Sponsor
$2,500
Your brand leads the way in the fight for freedom. Champion Sponsors receive premier visibility across all event marketing, onsite signage, T-shirts, and more. You're the MVP behind this movement.

✅ Includes:

  • Top-tier logo placement on court banners, Website, signage, and flyers (largest placement)
  • Meal Vouchers Included for Each Team
  • Logo on tournament T-shirts (largest placement)
  • Sponsor booth/table at the event
  • 2 team entries (up to 4 players)
  • 4 social media shoutouts
  • Featured in an email blast
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Tax-deductible receipt (minus fair market value of team entries)
💪 Ally Sponsor
$1,000
Your support helps fuel the mission — and puts you on the court! Ally Sponsors receive strong brand recognition, plus one complimentary team entry.

✅ Includes:

  • Logo on event signage, website, flyers, and printed materials
  • Medium-sized logo on tournament T-shirts
  • Meal Vouchers Included
  • 1 complimentary team entry (2 players)
  • 2 social media shoutouts
  • Recognition on She Is More Than’s website
  • Tax-deductible receipt (minus team FMV)
🙌 Supporter Sponsor
$500
Supporters help make the event possible. You’ll receive public recognition and a free team entry to enjoy the day alongside us!

✅ Includes:

  • Name/logo on event signage
  • Name listed on website and flyers
  • 1 complimentary team entry (2 players)
  • Small logo on tournament T-shirts
  • 1 social media shoutout
  • Tax-deductible receipt (minus team FMV)
👫 Friend of Freedom
$250
A great entry-level opportunity to support the mission and be recognized for your impact.

✅ Includes:

  • Name listed on printed flyer and website
  • 1 Team Entry
  • Tax-deductible receipt (minus team FMV)
