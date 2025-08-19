WLHS Men's Lacrosse: Team Sponsorships

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
  • A-Frame poster & announcements at all home games
  • Logo on Team Poster
  • Full page logo included in Team Program
Gold Sponsor
$750
  • A-Frame poster & announcements at all home games
  • Logo on Team Poster
  • Half page logo included in Team Program
Silver Sponsor
$500
  • Logo on Team Poster
  • Small logo included in Team Program
LAX Booster
$250
