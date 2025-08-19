West Linn Lions Men's Lacrosse Booster Club
WLHS Men's Lacrosse: Team Sponsorships
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
A-Frame poster & announcements at all home games
Logo on Team Poster
Full page logo included in Team Program
A-Frame poster & announcements at all home games
Logo on Team Poster
Full page logo included in Team Program
More details...
Add
Gold Sponsor
$750
A-Frame poster & announcements at all home games
Logo on Team Poster
Half page logo included in Team Program
A-Frame poster & announcements at all home games
Logo on Team Poster
Half page logo included in Team Program
More details...
Add
Silver Sponsor
$500
Logo on Team Poster
Small logo included in Team Program
Logo on Team Poster
Small logo included in Team Program
More details...
Add
LAX Booster
$250
Add
Add a donation for West Linn Lions Men's Lacrosse Booster Club
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue