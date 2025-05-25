Pickleball Fundraiser for The Humble Heroes of FDNY

$
Grants entry to the event, participation in tournament, food and soft drinks. (Kids under 14 enter for free!)
Admission for 4 players. 2 arms' length raffle tickets. Provide us with your company’s banner to display in venue. Company logo on napkins, table tops/bar top, and displayed solo on venue screens. Company logo in The Humble Heroes newsletter, website, and Instagram. 2 minutes of speaking time during the welcome remarks. Please send your logo to [email protected].
Admission for 2 players. 1 arm's length raffle tickets. Company logo displayed solo on shared venue screens. Company logo in The Humble Heroes newsletter, website, and Instagram. Please send your logo to [email protected].
10 raffle tickets. Company logo displayed on shared venue screens. Company logo in The Humble Heroes newsletter, website, and Instagram. Please send your logo to [email protected].
