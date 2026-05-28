Filipino American Real estate Professional Association - Sacramento

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Filipino American Real estate Professional Association - Sacramento

About this event

PICKLEBALL MIXED DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

Spare time Sports Club 11205 Pyrites Way

Gold River, CA 95670, USA

2.5-3.5 Mixed Doubles
$100

The beginners bracket is for players up to 3.5 level.  This event is a Mixed Doubles Teams format (4 matches - game to 11 pts, win by 2- against teams in your bracket and then everyone goes to single elimination). Medal round is one game to 15pts win by 2 pts.

2.5-3.5 Individual - No Partner
$50

The beginners bracket is for players up to 3.5 level.   Pool Play are 4 matches - each player will play with 4 random players in their bracket level; one game to 11 pts, win by 2 and then all players advance to single elimination. Single Elimination pairing is based on players seeding (the top half is paired with the bottom half) one game to 11 pts, win by 2 pts. Medal round is one game to 15pts win by 2 pts

Intermediate and Advance Team Mixed
$100

The intermediate/advanced bracket is for 3.5+ players.  This event is a Mixed Doubles Teams format (4 matches - game to 11 pts, win by 2- against teams in your bracket and then everyone goes to single elimination). Medal round is one game to 15pts win by 2 pts.

Intermediate and Advance No Partner
$50

The intermediate/advanced bracket is for 3.5+ players.  Pool Play are 4 matches - each player will play with 4 random players in their bracket level; one game to 11 pts, win by 2 and then all players advance to single elimination. Single Elimination pairing is based on players seeding (the top half is paired with the bottom half) one game to 11 pts, win by 2 pts. Medal round is one game to 15pts win by 2 pts

Spectator (FAREPA Sacramento Member)
$10
Spectator (Non-Member)
$20
Title Sponsor
$1,000

Event naming rights

Logo on all marketing material

Recognition during opening remarks

Social media promotion

Vendor table at event

Sponsor banner placement

Opportunity to speak briefly

FAREPA Pickleball Tournament presented by (Your Brand)

Refreshment Sponsor
$500

Logo displayed at refreshment station

Sponsor recognition during announcement

social media promotion

Court Sponsor
$200

Logo displayed at assigned court

Recognition on event signage

Social media recognition

Sponsor mention during event

Raffle Prize Sponsor
$200

1 Spectator Ticket

Recognition during raffle drawing

Logo/name displayed at raffle table

Donation ideas -

Gift cards

Sports gear

Local business products

Restaurant certificates

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