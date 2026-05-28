PICKLEBALL MIXED DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

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About this event
Gold River, CA 95670, USA
The beginners bracket is for players up to 3.5 level. This event is a Mixed Doubles Teams format (4 matches - game to 11 pts, win by 2- against teams in your bracket and then everyone goes to single elimination). Medal round is one game to 15pts win by 2 pts.
The beginners bracket is for players up to 3.5 level. Pool Play are 4 matches - each player will play with 4 random players in their bracket level; one game to 11 pts, win by 2 and then all players advance to single elimination. Single Elimination pairing is based on players seeding (the top half is paired with the bottom half) one game to 11 pts, win by 2 pts. Medal round is one game to 15pts win by 2 pts
The intermediate/advanced bracket is for 3.5+ players. This event is a Mixed Doubles Teams format (4 matches - game to 11 pts, win by 2- against teams in your bracket and then everyone goes to single elimination). Medal round is one game to 15pts win by 2 pts.
The intermediate/advanced bracket is for 3.5+ players. Pool Play are 4 matches - each player will play with 4 random players in their bracket level; one game to 11 pts, win by 2 and then all players advance to single elimination. Single Elimination pairing is based on players seeding (the top half is paired with the bottom half) one game to 11 pts, win by 2 pts. Medal round is one game to 15pts win by 2 pts
Event naming rights
Logo on all marketing material
Recognition during opening remarks
Social media promotion
Vendor table at event
Sponsor banner placement
Opportunity to speak briefly
FAREPA Pickleball Tournament presented by (Your Brand)
Logo displayed at refreshment station
Sponsor recognition during announcement
social media promotion
Logo displayed at assigned court
Recognition on event signage
Social media recognition
Sponsor mention during event
1 Spectator Ticket
Recognition during raffle drawing
Logo/name displayed at raffle table
Donation ideas -
Gift cards
Sports gear
Local business products
Restaurant certificates
$
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