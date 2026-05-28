PICKLEBALL MIXED DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

The beginners bracket is for players up to 3.5 level. Pool Play are 4 matches - each player will play with 4 random players in their bracket level; one game to 11 pts, win by 2 and then all players advance to single elimination. Single Elimination pairing is based on players seeding (the top half is paired with the bottom half) one game to 11 pts, win by 2 pts. Medal round is one game to 15pts win by 2 pts