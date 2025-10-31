Pickleball Power Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Be the sole Event Title Sponsor and receive maximum visibility including:
Provide one food voucher for each participant to use during the tournament and gain visibility at the Pickleball Power Charity Tournament, including:
Gain exclusive visibility as the presenting sponsor of the tournament’s awards ceremony, including:
Showcase your brand courtside at the Pickleball Power Charity Tournament, including:
Promote your brand through player and volunteer swag bags at the Pickleball Power Charity Tournament, including:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!