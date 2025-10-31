Oviedo-Winter Springs Lions Club

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Oviedo-Winter Springs Lions Club

About this event

Pickleball Power Sponsorship

Exclusive Event Title Sponsor
$2,500

Be the sole Event Title Sponsor and receive maximum visibility including:


  • Prominent Logo Placement: Featured on all promotional materials, including flyers, social media posts, and event signage.
  • Team Entries: Includes registration for 4 teams in the tournament.
  • Event Recognition: Acknowledgment during the tournament including signage at key locations.
  • Marketing & PR Exposure: Inclusion in press releases and social media campaigns highlighting your support.
  • Swag & Giveaways: Opportunity to include branded items in player swag bags for added brand visibility.
Exclusive Lunch Voucher Sponsor
$1,250

Provide one food voucher for each participant to use during the tournament and gain visibility at the Pickleball Power Charity Tournament, including:


  • Logo Placement on Food Vouchers: Your logo printed on all food vouchers and recognized during all announcements at the tournament.
  • Promotional Recognition: Logo included on event materials and social media posts and signage the day of the tournament.
  • Team Entries: Includes registration for up to 2 teams in the tournament.
  • Swag & Giveaways: Option to provide a promotional item for inclusion in player swag bags for added brand visibility.
Awards Sponsor
$1,000

Gain exclusive visibility as the presenting sponsor of the tournament’s awards ceremony, including:


  • Awards Ceremony Recognition: Recognized as the presenting sponsor and highlighted during the closing ceremony.
  • Presentation Opportunity: Chance to help present awards at tournament
  • Logo Placement: Featured on awards signage and included in promotional materials and social media posts.
  • Team Entry: Includes registration for 2 teams in the tournament.
  • Swag & Giveaways: Option to provide a promotional item for inclusion in player swag bags.
Premier Court Sponsor
$500

Showcase your brand courtside at the Pickleball Power Charity Tournament, including:

  • Court-Side Logo Placement: Feature your logo on one of six tournament courts.
  • Promotional Recognition: Logo included in event materials and communications.
  • Team Entry: Includes registration for 1 team in the tournament.
  • Swag & Giveaways: Option to provide a promotional item for inclusion in player swag bags.
Swag Only Sponsor
$100

Promote your brand through player and volunteer swag bags at the Pickleball Power Charity Tournament, including:


  • Swag Bag Inclusion: Opportunity to add a branded item or promotional material to all 100 player and volunteer swag bags.
  • Promotional Recognition: Company name listed on event signage and social media posts.
  • Sponsor-Supplied Items: Sponsors provide their own items for inclusion.

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