The Victorian Christmas Pickleball Classic

Hosted by
About this event
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 14th • 6:00–10:00 PM
Location: Sonshine Park (Mooresville)
Format: Doubles tournament — partners can be any combination (no mixed/same-gender requirement)
Scoring: Rally scoring to 11
Bracket: Double elimination
Pickleballs Provided and Live Updates to Bracket
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 14th • 6:00–10:00 PM
Location: Sonshine Park (Mooresville)
Format: Doubles tournament — partners can be any combination (no mixed/same-gender requirement)
Scoring: Rally scoring to 11
Bracket: Double elimination
Pickleballs Provided and Live Updates to Bracket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!