Mooresville Downtown Victorian Christmas Corporation

Hosted by

Mooresville Downtown Victorian Christmas Corporation

About this event

The Victorian Christmas Pickleball Classic

310 Indianapolis Rd

Mooresville, IN 46158, USA

Single Player
$40

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 14th • 6:00–10:00 PM
Location: Sonshine Park (Mooresville)
Format: Doubles tournament — partners can be any combination (no mixed/same-gender requirement)
Scoring: Rally scoring to 11
Bracket: Double elimination

Pickleballs Provided and Live Updates to Bracket

Team of 2
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 14th • 6:00–10:00 PM
Location: Sonshine Park (Mooresville)
Format: Doubles tournament — partners can be any combination (no mixed/same-gender requirement)
Scoring: Rally scoring to 11
Bracket: Double elimination

Pickleballs Provided and Live Updates to Bracket

Add a donation for Mooresville Downtown Victorian Christmas Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!