2nd Annual CC7H Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser

About this event
If you wish to compete against other competitive players and win prizes/metals.
Men's Division, Vulcan Vpro ball. Double elimination bracket. Skill Brackets ranging from 3.0-4.5+
If you wish to compete against other competitive players and win prizes/metals. Women's Division, Vulcan Vpro ball. Double elimination bracket. Skill Brackets ranging from 3.0-4.5+
This option is for those who want to play and compete for friendly competition and fun. Recommended for skill levels 3.25 and under. Round robin bracket. Franklin x-40 ball.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!