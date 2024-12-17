Paddles with a Purpose: PROPEL Pickleball Tournament

As the Tournament Sponsor, you are the ultimate supporter of our event! This premium package includes registration for two teams, a prime display location, and featured recognition in all marketing and social media promotions. Your presence will be front and center during the event and beyond, ensuring maximum exposure and community engagement.
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
Elevate your presence with a Platinum Sponsorship! This package includes registration for one team, a prominent display on a first-tier court, and inclusion in our marketing and social media campaigns. Whether you're a business or an individual, this sponsorship ensures you’ll stand out in the spotlight during and after the tournament.
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
Shine bright with a Gold Sponsorship! This package includes registration for one team, a strategic display on a second-tier court, and acknowledgment in our marketing and social media efforts, connecting your brand to our engaged community of players and fans.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Step into the spotlight with a Silver Sponsorship! This package includes registration for one team, a dedicated display on a third-tier court, and recognition in our social media marketing, highlighting your valued support to a broader audience.
Pickleball Paddle Partners
$400
Sign up your dynamic duo and get ready to serve up some fun!
Court Sponsor
$500
Make your mark on the tournament as a Court Supporter! Your name or business will be proudly displayed on one of our courts, showcasing your support for the event and our community. This sponsorship is a great way to get involved—whether you're playing, cheering, or just passionate about pickleball and PROPEL!
