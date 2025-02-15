The Children's Treehouse Foundation

Offered by

The Children's Treehouse Foundation

Pickleball with Purpose 2025 - Silent Auction

1 - ASU Basketball Tickets
$75

Value: $188 Buy it now: $180

2 - Phoenix City Grill Gift Certificate
$100

Value: $100

3 - DermaMD Basket 1
$300

Value: $350

4 - The Keg Gift Card 1
$170

Value: $200

5 - Fredric Duclos Necklace & Earring Set
$220

Value: $450 Buy it now: $425

6 - Cakebread Wine Basket
$125

Value: $250

7 - Francesco Rogani Satchel
$195

Value: $295

8 - Vintage Jet Bib Necklace and Earrings Set
$125

Value: $250

9 - Game of Thrones Whiskey Collection 1
$100

Value: $200 Buy it now: $175

10 - AZ Diamondbacks Tickets
$200

Value: $ Buy it now: $200

11 - Flavors of Arizona Gift Set
$80

Value: $85 Buy it now: $75

12 - Frasher's Smokehouse Gift Certificate
$150

Value: $200 Buy it now: $180

13 - Kendra Scott Jewelry Set
$100

Value: $135 Buy it now: $120

14 - DermaMD Basket 2
$300

Value: $350

15 - MVCC Golf Foursome
$300

Value: $600

16 - HealthyHer Nutrition Coaching Basket
$100

Value: $350

17 - Kate Spade Purse
$150

Value: $300

18 - Daou & Friends Wine Basket
$240

Value: $400 Buy it now: $400

19 - Estate Plan: Mushkatel, Gobbato & Kile
$1,500

Value: $1,800

20 - DermaMD Basket 3
$220

Value: $300

21 - The Keg Gift Certificate 2
$170

Value: $200

22 - Game of Thrones Whiskey Collection 2
$90

Value: $125

23 - Statement Necklace by Maggi
$135

Value: $135

24 - Chateau Montelena
$100

Value: $225

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!