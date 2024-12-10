The Children's Treehouse Foundation

Hosted by

The Children's Treehouse Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Pickleball With Purpose 2025-Players

9330 W Hanna Ln

Glendale, AZ 85305

Dinkin' Dinker
$50

Ticket is per player and includes... -Admission to Tournament Play -1 raffle ticket We recommend registering both players at the same time by changing the quantity of tickets to 2.

Dinkin' Donor
$115

Ticket is per player and includes... -Admission to Tournament Play -10 raffle tickets -All you can eat brunch -Bring a fan for free (one free guest) We recommend registering both players at the same time by changing the quantity of tickets to 2.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!