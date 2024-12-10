Pickleball With Purpose 2025-Players

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Ticket is per player and includes... -Admission to Tournament Play -1 raffle ticket We recommend registering both players at the same time by changing the quantity of tickets to 2.
Ticket is per player and includes... -Admission to Tournament Play -10 raffle tickets -All you can eat brunch -Bring a fan for free (one free guest) We recommend registering both players at the same time by changing the quantity of tickets to 2.
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