The Children's Treehouse Foundation

Hosted by

The Children's Treehouse Foundation

About this event

Pickleball with Purpose 2026 - Players

9330 W Hanna Ln

Glendale, AZ 85305

Dinkin' Dinker
$50

The ticket is per player and includes...
-Admission to Tournament Play
-1 raffle ticket

We recommend registering both players at the same time by changing the ticket quantity to 2.

Dinkin' Donor
$115

Ticket is per player and includes...
-Admission to Tournament Play
-10 raffle tickets
-All you can eat brunch
-Bring a fan for free (one free guest)

We recommend registering both players at the same time by changing the ticket quantity to 2.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!