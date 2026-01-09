Pickleball with Purpose 2026 - Sponsors

Your company's name front and center! (Your Name Here) present's Pickleball with Purpose 2026! In addition to event naming rights, you get all of the benefits of the other sponsorship levels, including... -Event Signage -Digital & Print Shoutouts -Swag Bag Marketing -Non-Player Event Admission (If you would like to sign up for tournament play, please complete the "Player" form once you complete your "Sponsor" form) -Marketing Table at Event -Your company's name on the court hosting the final round!