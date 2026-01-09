The Children's Treehouse Foundation

Hosted by

The Children's Treehouse Foundation

About this event

Pickleball with Purpose 2026 - Sponsors

9330 W Hanna Ln

Glendale, AZ 85305

Treehouse Friend
$500

Event sponsorship at this level includes: -Event Signage -Digital & Print Shoutouts -Swag Bag Marketing -Non-player Event Admission (If you would like to sign up for tournament play, please complete the "Player" form once you complete your "Sponsor" form)

Treehouse Ambassador
$1,000

Event sponsorship at this level includes: -Event Signage -Digital & Print Shoutouts -Swag Bag Marketing -Non-player Event Admission (If you would like to sign up for tournament play, please complete the "Player" form once you complete your "Sponsor" form) -Marketing Table at Event

Treehouse Champion
$2,500

Event sponsorship at this level includes: -Event Signage -Digital & Print Shoutouts -Swag Bag Marketing -Non-Player Event Admission (If you would like to sign up for tournament play, please complete the "Player" form once you complete your "Sponsor" form) -Marketing Table at Event -Your company's name on a court

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Your company's name front and center! (Your Name Here) present's Pickleball with Purpose 2026! In addition to event naming rights, you get all of the benefits of the other sponsorship levels, including... -Event Signage -Digital & Print Shoutouts -Swag Bag Marketing -Non-Player Event Admission (If you would like to sign up for tournament play, please complete the "Player" form once you complete your "Sponsor" form) -Marketing Table at Event -Your company's name on the court hosting the final round!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!