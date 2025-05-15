Pickleballing for Prostate

The Doubles Team Entry covers registration for two player. Each team will receive tournament entry for both players, and access to all event activities lunch.
The Doubles Team Entry covers registration for two player. Each team will receive tournament entry for both players, and access to all event activities lunch.
Singles Entry
$100
Entry to play, lunch and access to all activities.
Entry to play, lunch and access to all activities.
Spectator Lounge Pass
$40
Enjoy courtside action and event entertainment without hitting the court.
Enjoy courtside action and event entertainment without hitting the court.
Pickleball Pavilion Vendor Table
$300
Includes 2 social media post, lunch and space to display and sell/promote products or services, and two event access wristbands. Limited availability. Must bring your own table and covering.
Includes 2 social media post, lunch and space to display and sell/promote products or services, and two event access wristbands. Limited availability. Must bring your own table and covering.
Bronze Paddle Sponsor
$1,000
Bronze Paddle Sponsors receive two complimentary team entries and have their logo featured on the event program and thank-you banner. Sponsors will also be recognized on the event website and across social media platforms, receive a verbal acknowledgment during the event, and have the opportunity to include branded promotional items in player gift bags. This is a great entry-level sponsorship for organizations looking to show community support and gain visibility.
Bronze Paddle Sponsors receive two complimentary team entries and have their logo featured on the event program and thank-you banner. Sponsors will also be recognized on the event website and across social media platforms, receive a verbal acknowledgment during the event, and have the opportunity to include branded promotional items in player gift bags. This is a great entry-level sponsorship for organizations looking to show community support and gain visibility.
Silver Paddle Sponsor
$2,500
Silver Paddle Sponsors receive four complimentary team entries, with medium-sized logo placement on event signage and printed materials. Sponsors will receive special recognition through a featured mention in press releases and social media posts, along with a reserved table or designated area at the event. Silver Sponsors also have the opportunity to present awards to one of the winning teams, making this a great option for businesses that want both exposure and event-day engagement.
Silver Paddle Sponsors receive four complimentary team entries, with medium-sized logo placement on event signage and printed materials. Sponsors will receive special recognition through a featured mention in press releases and social media posts, along with a reserved table or designated area at the event. Silver Sponsors also have the opportunity to present awards to one of the winning teams, making this a great option for businesses that want both exposure and event-day engagement.
Gold Paddle Sponsor (Title Sponsor)
$4,500
As the Title Sponsor, Gold Paddle Sponsors receive six complimentary team entries and premier logo placement on all marketing materials. They will have the opportunity to speak briefly or present a short promotional message (2–3 minutes) during the event and will be featured in a post-event video or media recap. This level also includes a vendor booth or the option to display a branded banner and grants the sponsor first right of refusal for title sponsorship at the next annual event. This is the highest level of visibility and impact for organizations looking to lead the charge in prostate cancer awareness and community engagement.
As the Title Sponsor, Gold Paddle Sponsors receive six complimentary team entries and premier logo placement on all marketing materials. They will have the opportunity to speak briefly or present a short promotional message (2–3 minutes) during the event and will be featured in a post-event video or media recap. This level also includes a vendor booth or the option to display a branded banner and grants the sponsor first right of refusal for title sponsorship at the next annual event. This is the highest level of visibility and impact for organizations looking to lead the charge in prostate cancer awareness and community engagement.
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