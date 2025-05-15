Pickleballing for Prostate

As the Title Sponsor, Gold Paddle Sponsors receive six complimentary team entries and premier logo placement on all marketing materials. They will have the opportunity to speak briefly or present a short promotional message (2–3 minutes) during the event and will be featured in a post-event video or media recap. This level also includes a vendor booth or the option to display a branded banner and grants the sponsor first right of refusal for title sponsorship at the next annual event. This is the highest level of visibility and impact for organizations looking to lead the charge in prostate cancer awareness and community engagement.

As the Title Sponsor, Gold Paddle Sponsors receive six complimentary team entries and premier logo placement on all marketing materials. They will have the opportunity to speak briefly or present a short promotional message (2–3 minutes) during the event and will be featured in a post-event video or media recap. This level also includes a vendor booth or the option to display a branded banner and grants the sponsor first right of refusal for title sponsorship at the next annual event. This is the highest level of visibility and impact for organizations looking to lead the charge in prostate cancer awareness and community engagement.

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