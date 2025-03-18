Liberty Elementary PTO
Pickles and Popcorn (3-28-2025)
Popcorn
$1
1 Bag of Popcorn
Pickle
$1
1 Large Pickle
Pickle Juice
$1
2 cups of Frozen pickle juice
Water Bottle
$1
1 bottle of Ozarka Water
Popcorn with M&M's
$1.50
** NEW ITEM for 2025 ** 1 bag of Popcorn with M&M's mixed in
Purchase a Bag of Popcorn for a Child who won't get one
$1
Help give a bag of popcorn to a child who won't get one on Pickle and Popcorn Day!
